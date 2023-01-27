ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother's Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener Split After Sparking a Season 24 Showmance: We're Taking 'Some Time Apart'

By Johnni Macke
It’s over! Big Brother ’s Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener have called it quits after less than one year together.

“As tough as it is, I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life,” Capener, 29, wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Thursday, January 26. “Healing that needs to be done on my own, so with a heavy heart, Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart.”

The former TV personality continued: “We want to assure you that this decision was made with a lot of love and consideration for each other’s mental health. We are still on good terms and will continue to support each other in all aspects of our lives and hope that you’ll do the same.”

Capener thanked his fans for supporting the couple “throughout our relationship,” noting that the decision to separate is “best” for him and the 24-year-old customer service rep.

“We’ll both benefit from some time to focus on ourselves,” he continued. “We ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”

The Utah native concluded: “We still love and care for each other deeply, and we look forward to the future with hope and positivity. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Snider, for her part, reposted the statement via her own Instagram Story on Thursday.

The reality TV couple first met while competing on season 24 of Big Brother , which began filming in summer 2022.

During the show, Capener came under fire for making racial comments that seemingly suggested that all the white contestants stick together in the house. He was voted out on September 1, 2022.

“I feel very disappointed with the comments Kyle made in the house and I need a lot of clarity on that,” Snider exclusively told Us Weekl y in September 2022 following her eviction a few weeks after her beau was sent packing. “So I think getting out of the house – in jury – I can have some good conversations with Kyle. And then after that, I can have some conversations with my family and friends and see where we lie.”

Capener, for his part, exclusively told Us that month that he was “forever grateful” for the “love and compassion” he received from several housemates despite his actions.

“As far as leaving the game, the responsibility then falls on me to continue to have those conversations, to continue to learn and grow and continue to find resources that can help me understand these types of situations more fully,” he confessed.

One month later, the twosome enjoyed a trip to Saint Augustine, Florida , seemingly confirming that their romance had successfully outlasted the show.

In November 2022, however, the pair played coy during an Instagram Q&A session when asked if they were dating. “Are we?” Capener said, to which his love responded, “Are we?”

In the same video, Capener recalled the moment he knew the Florida native was for him. “In the house, I did say, in our first conversation, ‘I think you’re going to make me fall in love with you, aren’t you?’ And it was a wrap,” he revealed.

The pair appeared to be going strong over the holidays as they jetted off to England and Italy in December 2022. They finished their trip in Greece in January .

