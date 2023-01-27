Read full article on original website
New ownership continues the legacy of Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop is in new hands, passing the reins over to a new owner, keeping the long-time staple bakery in Elmira going. Finding someone in the community to keep the business going was important to the previous owner. “It’s just the right time...
Pathways to Host Mardi Gras Fundraiser
(WENY) -- Pathways, Inc. will host its 17th annual fundraiser to benefit the Erwin Child and Family Center next month, with its Mardi Gras Gala. The event will take place on Friday, February 10th, from 6:30 to 9:30PM. Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Company, the fundraiser features New Orleans-inspired food and desserts from local restaurants, local wine, beer and spirit tastings, a cash bar, a silent auction, and photo booth. Live Zydeco music will be performed by Li'l Anne & Hot Cayenne, out of Ithaca.
Steuben Co. Library celebrates 2023 Lunar New Year
CORNING N.Y. (WENY) -- Many gathered in Corning on Monday to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year. Families could take home lanterns they decorated at the library and learn more about Lunar New Year traditions through stories. “I like learning about new cultures, and even at my age, I'm still...
City of Elmira welcomes newest member to council
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira welcomed the newest city Councilmember. Councilman Corey Cooke was sworn-in Monday night. He will represent the city's 2nd council district. Cooke was appointed to the seat after former 2nd District Councilman Brent Stermer, was elected to a seat on the Chemung County Legislature.
Transit Bus crashes into home in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Chemung County transit bus jumped the curb, clipping a house on the corner of West Clinton St. and Euclid Ave. in the City of Elmira Monday afternoon. According to WENY, a witness said an SUV ran a stop sign and hit the bus. The bus then went off the road, hitting the house.
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
A Corning Family is welcomed to their new Habitat For Humanity Home
A Corning woman and her three children got a new home Tuesday, January 31st, courtesy of Steuben County's Habitat for Humanity. The non-profit was able to put the home together through a series of local partnerships. “Today we are dedicating our newest home to our newest habitat family on Park...
'The Legacy' to air on WENY, NY Local in recognition of Black History Month
WENY is proud to present a special, half-hour program "The Legacy" during Black History Month in February. The broadcast, hosted by Isley Gooden from WENY's sister station, focuses on The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. The Legacy is located on a site in Montgomery, Alabama where Black people...
Meet Donut, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Donut, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Donut is a one-year-old, male, Bernese Mountain Dog/mixed with a bunch of other breeds. The SPCA says Donut would make a very interesting D.N.A. test. He is a little shy at first but absolutely loves people, especially hogging all their attention. Donut can have dog friends but the SPCA recommends they be outside the home. He loves to chase things, so small animals like cats are not recommended to share a home with Donut. Children in Donut's mind are a-okay to live with, but the SPCA advises a meet and greet first.
Arctic Blast to Hit Our Area Late Week
HORSEHEADS, NY(WENY)- Arctic Air is expected to plunge into our region later this week with bitter cold and dangerous wind chill values. The dangerous cold is likely to begin Friday and continue into Saturday. WENY Chief Meteorologist said, '' This will be some of the coldest air that we have...
All Saints Parish Visitation Ministry returns to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- COVID wasn't just personally isolating for many elderly people, it was spiritually isolating as well. With COVID restrictions continuing to relax, Corning's All Saints Parish is set to return to the community with a visitation ministry. “COVID did a disservice to this ministry because we had...
Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Professional Box Lacrosse Association postpones remainder of inaugural season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced the remaining games of the 2023 inaugural season have been postponed. This includes the Elmira Renegades at First Arena. The league says season ticket holders will be contacted and will receive a full refund for the duration of the season.
Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
Inmate Slashed at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An inmate was transported to a local hospital with multiple lacerations sustained during an altercation that involved two other inmates in the recreation field house at Elmira Correctional Facility. An officer assigned to the Fieldhouse oversaw two inmates fighting, with one making slashing motions to the...
Ithaca PBA Condemns Actions of Memphis Officers, Says Law Enforcement Needs to Do Better
ITHACA, NY (WENY) -- On Friday, the body camera footage from the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols became public. Thomas Condzella, President of the Ithaca Benevolent Association, spoke with WENY News about how officers should conduct themselves when interacting with the public. “We strive for professionalism and respect and we...
PGCBL releases 2023 season schedule
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) released the 2023 season schedule on Monday as the Elmira Pioneers prepare for another season at Dunn Field. Opening day for the Pioneers is set for Friday, June 2nd when they host the Batavia Muckdogs at 6:35 PM with...
