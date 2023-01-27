ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Donut, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Donut is a one-year-old, male, Bernese Mountain Dog/mixed with a bunch of other breeds. The SPCA says Donut would make a very interesting D.N.A. test. He is a little shy at first but absolutely loves people, especially hogging all their attention. Donut can have dog friends but the SPCA recommends they be outside the home. He loves to chase things, so small animals like cats are not recommended to share a home with Donut. Children in Donut's mind are a-okay to live with, but the SPCA advises a meet and greet first.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO