The Boston Celtics didn't do much wrong in the opening quarter and breezed to a 139-96 home victory over the depleted Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Boston was 18-for-29 from the field (62.1 percent) in the opening frame and led 46-16 after 12 minutes. It was the largest lead the Celtics have had after the first quarter in franchise history.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO