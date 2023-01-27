ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemphill, TX

KTRE

Nacogdoches rededicates trees for those lost during Columbia disaster

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Like many other tragedies that hit our nation, everybody can remember where they where they were when the space shuttle Columbia ended in disaster. “We were about to go into a basketball game and my son and my wife and I watched the sky here in horror as we watched the shuttle explode and streak across the sky,” Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize said.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree

As part of the 20th annual remembrance of the space shuttle Columbia, students got a chance to work with real engineers from NASA and Boeing. Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas. Updated: 18 hours ago. Capt. Alton Lenderman with...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

VO TYLER TREES AND LIMBS

Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside. Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST. Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Remembering Columbia Brian Jordan

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas. Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said there’s a few dangers motorists have to look out for. “Biggest problem we normally have is overpasses,” Lenderman said. “Overpasses ice up very easily.” 32 degrees is when water starts to freeze, but often bridges and overpasses will turn icy when temperatures are under 40 degrees due to air flow beneath them.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices. If...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
LUFKIN, TX

