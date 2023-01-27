Read full article on original website
Nacogdoches rededicates trees for those lost during Columbia disaster
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Like many other tragedies that hit our nation, everybody can remember where they where they were when the space shuttle Columbia ended in disaster. “We were about to go into a basketball game and my son and my wife and I watched the sky here in horror as we watched the shuttle explode and streak across the sky,” Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize said.
Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree
As part of the 20th annual remembrance of the space shuttle Columbia, students got a chance to work with real engineers from NASA and Boeing.
20 years ago today: How an East Texas community and NASA came together as one
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -After the Columbia broke apart over East Texas, the community of Hemphill and other surrounding areas came together to help in the search and recovery efforts, and feed and house thousands of people in this time of need. As the Columbia was reentering earth over deep East...
VO TYLER TREES AND LIMBS
Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside.
East Texas schools participate in Shuttle Columbia Memorial robotics competition
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Several East Texas schools gathered at Hemphill today to participate in a robotic competition that’s like no other. As part of the 20th annual remembrance of the space shuttle Columbia, students got a chance to work with real engineers from NASA and Boeing. The Patricia...
Remembering Columbia Brian Jordan
Angelina County Sheriff's Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas. Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office said there's a few dangers motorists have to look out for. "Biggest problem we normally have is overpasses," Lenderman said. "Overpasses ice up very easily." 32 degrees is when water starts to freeze, but often bridges and overpasses will turn icy when temperatures are under 40 degrees due to air flow beneath them.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With winter weather and more rain hitting East Texas in the coming days, staying safe on roads is important. Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said there’s a few dangers motorists have to look out for. “Biggest problem we normally...
SFA Board of Regents approves changes to salaries, meal plans, housing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents met Monday and approved a mid-year salary increase for employees of the university, an increase to non-resident fees and an increase to university meal plans and housing. The board approved the use of $3.5 million for a six percent increase to...
Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices. If...
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A district judge has found a Lufkin man who stabbed his mother to death in a convenience store not guilty by reason of insanity. Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died from her wounds in January 2021 at an area hospital. Her son, Alejandro Sanabria, 28, was...
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
5 Nacogdoches student-athletes sign on for next level
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five Nacogdoches student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play college sports. Hayden Blake, track, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
