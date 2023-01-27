ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Hy-Vee dietitian recommends a recipe to fight high cholesterol

Russian hacking group "Killnet" has claimed to have taken down the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic's website along with the websites of other hospitals across the US. The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hamburg Inn #2 still closed despite planned re-opening date

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in Iowa city -- that has been a place for politicians to stop in the past -- was supposed to open back up on Wednesday. In December 2022, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close on January 8th, citing needed repairs and a lack of cash flow. The manager said it would be up to the owner if the closure was permanent or temporary.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ice rink at Hughes Park in Cedar Rapids now open

The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. When it comes to your heart health, it's important to know your cholesterol numbers to manage your risk of heart disease and stroke. With knowledge comes power, allowing you to make dietary and lifestyle changes to improve those numbers every day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

ImOn builds bikes for non-profits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some local non-profits will be getting some new bikes for kids in need thanks to ImOn Communications. Tuesday, they hosted their annual meeting to go over their goals for the year. Leaders said some of those goals include giving back to the community they work in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Change in Direction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly wind moves in, we are finding temperatures starting to moderate. It still will be cold tonight as lows dip into the single digits. With a southwest wind at 10-20 tomorrow, highs jump near the seasonal normals in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wind direction shift back to the northwest on Thursday brings a quick shot of arctic air again at the end of the week. Lok for a quick recovery into the middle 30s on Saturday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Pet hospital emergency room closures impact animals in crisis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids only 24/7 pet hospital has been closing it’s emergency room multiple times a month. The closures are having an impact on area pets. ”BluePearl in Cedar Rapids is an absolutely fantastic facility,” said Jan Erceg, Medical Coordinator at Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Families enjoy winter festivities at Fire & Ice Fest in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday evening at Penn Meadows Park. There was ice skating & ice sculptures, as well as fire dancing and open wood fires for roasting marshmallows. Even in the cold temperatures Sunday, parents said it was a good chance to enjoy the outdoors.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

9 Who Care: Diana Myers works to feed the hungry in Iowa

Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire. Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Students and teachers are back in the classrooms of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Plenty of sunshine today, not as cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday alongside some milder temperatures. There will be a spread, though, depending on how much snow cover there is in your area. For this afternoon, plan on highs into the lower 20s farther north where the snow cover is deepest. Farther south, where there is little to no snow cover, plan on highs in the 30-35 range. Winds will be noticeable, but not overly strong at 10-20 mph from the southwest. We are still tracking a cold front on the way for later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. This will pass through dry, but increase the winds and drop the temperature sharply. By Friday morning, expect another bout of below zero temps along with wind chills as cold as -20. This weekend, warmer temperatures are still on track with many areas getting above freezing!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Linn County Board of Supervisors for decision on Coggon Solar Project

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled against an Iowa family in their lawsuit against the Linn County Board of Supervisors. In January 2022, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the Coggon Solar Project 2-1. The project will turn 640 acres of agricultural farmland into a Solar Farm. The farm will supply more than 18,000 Iowa homes with energy for 20 years, allowing the energy to then be sold for the remaining 15 years of the project.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Student of the Month plans to serve country after graduating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for January is Xavier High School senior Seth Williams. He’s known by his classmates, teachers, and family for giving back to his community, and he soon plans to give back to his country too. Seth is involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

