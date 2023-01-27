Read full article on original website
Hy-Vee dietitian recommends a recipe to fight high cholesterol
Russian hacking group "Killnet" has claimed to have taken down the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic's website along with the websites of other hospitals across the US. The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case.
Hamburg Inn #2 still closed despite planned re-opening date
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in Iowa city -- that has been a place for politicians to stop in the past -- was supposed to open back up on Wednesday. In December 2022, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close on January 8th, citing needed repairs and a lack of cash flow. The manager said it would be up to the owner if the closure was permanent or temporary.
Coralville Community Food Pantry offers bus tickets to help clientele access their location
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Transportation is a luxury that not everyone can afford. That’s why the Coralville Community Food Pantry has made bus tickets a part of their inventory. “The Community Transportation Committee, Initially they gave us close to 100 bus tickets and we were just thrilled to be...
Ice rink at Hughes Park in Cedar Rapids now open
The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. When it comes to your heart health, it's important to know your cholesterol numbers to manage your risk of heart disease and stroke. With knowledge comes power, allowing you to make dietary and lifestyle changes to improve those numbers every day!
‘It was a very hard decision’ National Motorcycle Museum to close in September
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa has announced plans to close its doors after 22 years. The closure comes after a vote from the board of directors. Jill Parham is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. She and her husband helped get the museum going...
ImOn builds bikes for non-profits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some local non-profits will be getting some new bikes for kids in need thanks to ImOn Communications. Tuesday, they hosted their annual meeting to go over their goals for the year. Leaders said some of those goals include giving back to the community they work in.
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
Change in Direction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly wind moves in, we are finding temperatures starting to moderate. It still will be cold tonight as lows dip into the single digits. With a southwest wind at 10-20 tomorrow, highs jump near the seasonal normals in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wind direction shift back to the northwest on Thursday brings a quick shot of arctic air again at the end of the week. Lok for a quick recovery into the middle 30s on Saturday. Have a great night!
Pet hospital emergency room closures impact animals in crisis
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids only 24/7 pet hospital has been closing it’s emergency room multiple times a month. The closures are having an impact on area pets. ”BluePearl in Cedar Rapids is an absolutely fantastic facility,” said Jan Erceg, Medical Coordinator at Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids.
9 Who Care Honoree Diana Myers spent decades feeding community through food pantry
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Each year, KCRG-TV9 spotlights nine people who shine for their volunteering in their community through our 9 Who Care Series. Diana Myers has spent decades feeding the hungry and making Christmas a little merrier for children. It all started while running errands around 20 years ago.
Families enjoy winter festivities at Fire & Ice Fest in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday evening at Penn Meadows Park. There was ice skating & ice sculptures, as well as fire dancing and open wood fires for roasting marshmallows. Even in the cold temperatures Sunday, parents said it was a good chance to enjoy the outdoors.
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
Cedar Rapids gets first indoor semi-pro women’s soccer team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Raptors women’s team is getting ready to kick off its first ever indoor home game. The team is the first indoor semi-pro women’s soccer team in the state. ”It’s awesome to be able to give the same opportunity to the girls as...
9 Who Care: Diana Myers works to feed the hungry in Iowa
Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire. Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Students and teachers are back in the classrooms of the...
Plenty of sunshine today, not as cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday alongside some milder temperatures. There will be a spread, though, depending on how much snow cover there is in your area. For this afternoon, plan on highs into the lower 20s farther north where the snow cover is deepest. Farther south, where there is little to no snow cover, plan on highs in the 30-35 range. Winds will be noticeable, but not overly strong at 10-20 mph from the southwest. We are still tracking a cold front on the way for later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. This will pass through dry, but increase the winds and drop the temperature sharply. By Friday morning, expect another bout of below zero temps along with wind chills as cold as -20. This weekend, warmer temperatures are still on track with many areas getting above freezing!
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Linn County Board of Supervisors for decision on Coggon Solar Project
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled against an Iowa family in their lawsuit against the Linn County Board of Supervisors. In January 2022, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the Coggon Solar Project 2-1. The project will turn 640 acres of agricultural farmland into a Solar Farm. The farm will supply more than 18,000 Iowa homes with energy for 20 years, allowing the energy to then be sold for the remaining 15 years of the project.
Student of the Month plans to serve country after graduating
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for January is Xavier High School senior Seth Williams. He’s known by his classmates, teachers, and family for giving back to his community, and he soon plans to give back to his country too. Seth is involved in...
North Liberty firefighters rescue snowmobile rider who fell though ice
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A snowmobile rider who fell through the ice on the Coralville Reservoir and a firefighter involved in the rescue were taken to the hospital for evaluation Sunday evening. In a press release, firefighters with the North Liberty Fire Department said they responded to the call...
