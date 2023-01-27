Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Marshall County Fire Department Bookkeeper Charged with Theft of Funds
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Marshall County fire department bookkeeper. Post 1 reports said 48 year old Stacey C. Cornwell, of Benton, was taken into custody on charges of unlawful taking of over $10,000 and less than one million, and fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000. Reports...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Man Arrested Following Sheriff’s Office Chase in Graves County
A Tennessee man was arrested following a police chase in Graves County. Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon south of Pilot Oak, near the Tennessee state line. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver turned into a farming operation parking...
thunderboltradio.com
Paducah Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning House Fire
A Paducah teenager died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said officers and firefighters from three departments responded to a Southside residence just before 10:00. When arriving at the scene, officers discovered the residence fully involved, with a 16-year old female still inside. Reports...
thunderboltradio.com
Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch
A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch. Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook. Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
thunderboltradio.com
State and Local Officials Tour Union City Facilities
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic Development, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, were in Union City on Friday. The group visited the Union City Rotary Club, then were guests of Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling, for tours at Excel Boats and Williams Sausage. Sam Sinclair...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Director of Schools Praises Efforts of School Board Members
Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has high regards for his school board members. Director Kennedy said those who are serving want only the best for the system.(AUDIO) To have a successful school system, Director Kennedy also said a good school board must be in place.(AUDIO) The Union City...
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
thunderboltradio.com
Skyhawks round out 2023 signing class on National Signing Day
Fresh off back-to-back OVC championships, the UT Martin football team added to its talented stock of athletes by rounding out the Class of 2023 on National Signing Day. The Skyhawks have announced nine commitments on the first day of the regular signing period including the additions of Jaren Bowling (Carmel, Ind.), Taylor Burton (Memphis, Tenn.), Chris Franklin (Little Rock, Ark.), Armar Gordon, Jr. (Perry, Ga.), Shaun Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), Quincy Hamilton (Martin, Tenn.), Davion Hampton (Marietta, Ga.), Adarion Patton (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Broderick Tommie, Jr. (Marietta, Ga.) along with the team’s previous early signees and mid-year enrollees.
thunderboltradio.com
Thompson shares sesquicentennial information with Martin Kiwanis
City of Martin Director of Community Development Brad Thompson shared information at the January 18 Kiwanis meeting about the festivities being planned to celebrate the city’s upcoming Sesquicentennial (1873 – 2023). Thompson said the official kickoff will be July 1 with a concert in Festival Park and that...
thunderboltradio.com
James R. Watson, Jr., 77, Eva
Memorial services for James R. Watson, Jr., age 77, of Eva, will be Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 at New Valley Venue in Gleason. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason is in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Thursday Civil Rights Conference speaker rescheduled for Feb. 22
Tamika Mallory, Thursday’s speaker scheduled for UT Martin’s Civil Rights Conference, has been rescheduled for February 22 at 6:00 in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. Mallory’s presentation, “Intersections of Trauma, Mental Health, and Addiction in the Black Community,” was rescheduled because of the week’s inclement weather....
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
thunderboltradio.com
Dynamix Physical Therapy now serving the Martin community with physical therapy, sports medicine, and fitness services
Dynamix Physical Therapy announced its acquisition of The Sideline Physical Therapy in Martin, back in December 2022, making it the 14th Dynamix location in West Tennessee. Effective immediately, The Sideline is now offering physical therapy, sports medicine, and fitness services under the name Dynamix Physical Therapy. Both Russ Huffstetler and...
thunderboltradio.com
Robins and Currie-Jelks earn OVC Player of the Week honors
The UT Martin women’s basketball team earned a pair of OVC weekly honors as graduate guard Seygan Robins was named OVC Player of the Week while forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks snagged her fifth OVC Freshman of the Week honor this season. A native of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Robins earned her first...
thunderboltradio.com
UTM’s Jordan Sears collects OVC Newcomer of the Week accolades
Two days after an electric performance in an OVC first-place showdown, the league has announced UT Martin sophomore guard Jordan Sears as its Newcomer of the Week. A Daytona Beach, Florida native, Sears went off for a career-best 32 points on Saturday in an 86-83 overtime victory against Southern Indiana. Eight of those points came in the decisive extra period as he finished 11-of-19 shooting (including 3-for-7 from three-point range) and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. He also handed out a season-high five assists with two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of play.
Comments / 0