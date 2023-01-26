ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

This Coppell resident has made a positive impact on the city through his many years of service

Ed Guignon has lived in Coppell for the past 38 years, volunteering his time to things in the city that he has a passion for, such as serving on the parks and recreation board or being a member of the Coppell Arts Council. Guignon was recognized at the Coppell City Council on Tuesday for his years of service to the city since he is moving away to Denver, Colorado to spend more time with his three children.
COPPELL, TX
What to know about this week's inclement weather in McKinney

As extreme winter weather rolls into the DFW area, the city of McKinney is providing residents with information about what to expect. The city has a dedicated page on its website to address city closures, helpful tips and warming center information amid inclement weather conditions: mckinneytexas.org/Weather.
MCKINNEY, TX
For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community

For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
CELINA, TX
See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store

Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
PLANO, TX
See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo

Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
MESQUITE, TX
Tuite stepping up as Lady Bobcats' go-to scorer during state title defense

Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7. The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star...
CELINA, TX
Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete

Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
Rock Hill boys fend off furious Prosper comeback; Lady Eagles roll in rivalry rematch

With each fourth-quarter possession, the cheers and chants grew louder inside the Prosper boys basketball team's gymnasium — and for good reason. The Eagles played catch-up all game long opposite city rival Rock Hill, trailing by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter before mounting a dizzying rally that saw the team creep to within two points late in the contest.
PROSPER, TX
10-5A Boys Basketball: Redhawks, Coyotes remain tied for first place

As the 10-5A season heads down the stretch, Liberty and Heritage prepared for Tuesday’s scheduled collision course with victories on Friday to remain tied for first place. The Redhawks(7-1) rolled over Lebanon Trail (0-8) in a 80-54 victory. Liberty built an 11-point halftime lead and then scored 28 points in the third quarter to blow it open.
FRISCO, TX

