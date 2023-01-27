MANCHESTER, N.H. - A New Hampshire 7-year-old has died, days after police found him with "significant burns" and other injuries. Attorney General John Formella said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital. Police had responded one week earlier to a Manchester home on Eastern Avenue for a report of a boy who was not conscious or breathing, and had burns on his face and body. The Medical Examiner in Massachusetts will conduct an autopsy but the results may not be known for several months."The circumstances surrounding the child's death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation," Formella said in a statement. The boy's father, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, is facing charges including first and second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO