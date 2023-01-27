Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly stealing van with man inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in Florida after a van was stolen with a non-verbal man using a wheelchair still inside on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
WNYT
Vermont duo charged with stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
Two people from Vermont are facing possession and larceny charges in New York. Damon Garrison, 28, and Melissa Slingerland, 35, stole merchandise from the Walmart in Halfmoon, state police said. Police say as the pair were taken into custody, they found illegal drugs on them. They were arrested over the...
Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple, set to be arraigned
A Vermont accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April 2022 is set to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the couple’s alleged killing. On Monday at 10 a.m., Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, is set to be arraigned...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man deemed as violent habitual offender recently granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who has been deemed a habitual offender has recently been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Marcus Perry was convicted of armed burglary, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Following these guilty verdicts and after a jury-waived trial, Perry was convicted of being a habitual offender and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for armed burglary as a habitual offender. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder as a habitual offender and 10 years for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon as a habitual offender.
NH 7-year-old's suspicious death investigated; father faces charges
MANCHESTER, N.H. - A New Hampshire 7-year-old has died, days after police found him with "significant burns" and other injuries. Attorney General John Formella said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital. Police had responded one week earlier to a Manchester home on Eastern Avenue for a report of a boy who was not conscious or breathing, and had burns on his face and body. The Medical Examiner in Massachusetts will conduct an autopsy but the results may not be known for several months."The circumstances surrounding the child's death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation," Formella said in a statement. The boy's father, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, is facing charges including first and second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
Internet evidence key, but not enough in Massachusetts murder case
BOSTON — Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches he made around the time of her disappearance. Scouring data on personal electronic devices...
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
WCAX
Vt. delegation calls for police reform in wake of Tyre Nichols death
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is calling for police reform laws following the brutal death of a Tennesee man last week at the hands of officers. Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, was recorded in video made public Friday night, and is a...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died after a fight at a middle school basketball game on Tuesday, WCAX reports. Police say it was a 7th and 8th-grade boys’ basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans at the Alburgh Community Education Center.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Dr. Paul Manganiello: NRA’s tactics are to spread disinformation, outright lies
Because the NRA fought any attempt to develop any databases on gun violence, even defensive use of guns, it is not known the extent of successful implementation or the effectiveness of defensive use of guns in preventing firearm death or injury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Paul Manganiello: NRA’s tactics are to spread disinformation, outright lies.
nbcboston.com
2 Mass. Counties Rank Among the Most Expensive for Infant Care Nationwide
Two counties in Massachusetts had some of the highest childcare costs in the entire country, according to new data from the Department of Labor that was analyzed by The Boston Globe. Families in Middlesex County and Norfolk County, Massachusetts pay a median price of over $26,000 for center-based infant care...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
WCAX
Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression, causing them to act out, according to an annual state child welfare report. The Building Bright Futures’ State of Vermont’s Children report says that nationwide, kids that age experiencing problems remained at 8% from 2016 to 2021.
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
nbcboston.com
Galvin Turns Down 20% Pay Raise
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20% pay raise this year. The increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials' salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters. The state treasury calculated in December that...
WCAX
Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day. The Treasurer’s Office says it has $119 million of unclaimed property. Last year, the treasurer’s office paid out more than 15,000 claims totaling more than $5 million. The state treasurer is asking...
Comments / 3