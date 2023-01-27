Read full article on original website
Jerry Wiles
REEDSVILLE — Jerry Scott Wiles (aka “The Enforcer”), 48, of Reedsville, formerly of Kingwood, Clarksburg and Terra Alta, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. Jerry was a son of Teddy T. Wiles Sr. and...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) man pleads guilty to B&E, felony fleeing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man accused of coming close to backing a vehicle into troopers while trying to flee bench warrant service entered guilty pleas to two felonies Wednesday. Ryan Martin Labounty pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and fleeing with reckless indifference, according to...
Thomas Hoxie appointed to circuit judge in Barbour & Taylor counties.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He...
Former West Virginia offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just 10 days before he was to potentially play for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl against Kansas City former West Virginia University offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio, Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney Genereal and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffery D. Paden announced in a news release.
RCB lineman McCartney signs with West Liberty football
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of Harrison County’s top high school offensive linemen has signed on to continue his career at the college level. Robert C. Byrd’s Logan McCartney, who earned first-team All-County honors as a senior last fall, signed to play for West Liberty University in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Family, coaches and teammates filled the RCB trophy room to celebrate the occasion, complete with West Liberty-branded cake and cookies.
The City of Clarksburg receives U.S. DOT grant worth $200,000, one of six in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Clarksburg has been chosen to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for a total of $200,000. The grant came from the 2022 round of the U.S. DOT's Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan program.
Late bloomer: Flower to walk on at WVU after just 1 year of football
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This time last year, Nate Flower had never been part of a high school football team. This time next year, he’ll have completed his freshman season on the Division I gridiron.
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
Morris, Harmon help No. 24 Texas top West Virginia 69-56
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 17 points, Rori Harmon scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Texas turned back West Virginia 69-56 on Wednesday night to stay on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. The Longhorns led from the start,...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council holds work session on planning, zoning ordinances
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Fairmont City Council held a work session to discuss six proposed planning and zoning ordinances that are designed to make the process of building homes easier for new and current residents. All the proposed ordinances have already been approved by the Fairmont...
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
WVWC women's tennis picked to finish 7th in MEC Preseason Poll
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – the West Virginia Wesleyan women's tennis team was voted to finish seventh after tallying seven points in the Mountain East Conference preseason poll, the league announced on Tuesday. The Bobcats are set to have a new look this season, as they return only one...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/30/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins discusses preparing for an opponent the second time around in a season and the positives and negatives of having multiple players who can take the lead in crunch time. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
