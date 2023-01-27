Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores. Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.

