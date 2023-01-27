Read full article on original website
Related
Safety improvements scheduled for 'dangerous' intersection after wreck in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A recent crash has some parents in St. Johns County neighborhood worried about their students' safety. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared images of yet another crash along 9b, with an overturned tanker. After spending hours cleaning it up, the road was re-opened,...
St. Johns County teachers continue their silent protest
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Johns County, teachers are still protesting the amount they are getting paid. In November, teachers protested with picket signs through Downtown St. Augustine, demanding a salary increase. Now, their protest has taken a quieter approach. It started last Wednesday, when teachers worked...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County deputy arrested, accused of possessing child exploitation material
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that one of its deputies was arrested during an investigation related to possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of children. According to the Sheriff’s Office’s news release, Michael Coraluzzo, 55, has been employed with...
Accused killer of St. Johns County teen Tristyn Bailey request for delay denied
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci's defense team filed another motion for continuance on Wednesday morning which was denied later in the day. This would have potentially delay the highly anticipated first-degree murder trial as the community of St. Johns County waits for justice.
Group wedding to be held in St. Johns County on Valentine's Day
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to tie the knot this Valentine's Day?. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office will be hosting the first Valentine’s Day group wedding in partnership with the Seventh Judicial Circuit. The ceremony will take place on...
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
News4Jax.com
You’re kitten me! ‘Ancient City Cat Show’ is coming to St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s the purr-fect February event! We’re not kitten around. The cat show — which is like a beauty contest where the cats are judged on how they conform to the “breed standard” — will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 - 26, 2023, at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in St. Augustine.
New leader of St. Augustine Historical Society's Board could not enter its library in the 1960s because of his skin color
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The new leader of the St. Augustine Historical Society's Board of Trustees, at one time, was not allowed inside one of its buildings because of the color of his skin. "I was born and raised here in St. Augustine," Thomas Jackson said. "We had only...
No-show lawyer planning to forfeit law license with 29 disciplinary charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. An attorney whose failure to show up for court disrupted the lives and legal equilibrium of clients is poised to give up his law license for at least five years. In a draft “Petition...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County
St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores. Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.
Action News Jax
‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions
Florida’s highway drivers might see an end to left-lane cruisers if a bill filed in the State Capitol Becomes law, but the bill is sparking some mixed reactions.
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 5