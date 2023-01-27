ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 5

Related
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County

St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Lootpress

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
MULBERRY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy