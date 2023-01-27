ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for British-record transfer fee

LISBON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million), the Portuguese club announced Wednesday. The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for...
FOX Sports

Barcelona misses out on signing MLS star by 18 seconds

Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a "system error" caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.
FOX Sports

USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring

The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
FOX Sports

Megan Rapinoe returns as USWNT's SheBelieves Cup roster announced

The United States women's national team will miss one of its biggest stars for the upcoming annual SheBelieves Cup. Forward Sophia Smith, who became the youngest player ever to win NWSL MVP last fall and was recently voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of Year, is still nursing a foot injury and won't play in the Americans' upcoming three matches against Canada, Japan and Brazil.
FOX Sports

Mbappé off injured for PSG after missing twice-taken penalty

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s night went from bad to worse when he missed a twice-taken penalty for Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and blazed the rebound over the crossbar before limping off injured later in the game Wednesday. The World Cup star went off midway through the...
FOX Sports

Cancelo helps Bayern beat Mainz 4-0 on debut in German Cup

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — João Cancelo needed little time to make an impact for Bayern Munich as he helped his new team reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 4-0 win at Mainz on Wednesday. The Portugal left back started on the right wing one day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy