Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Red Sox trade: Boston sends former All-Star Matt Barnes to Marlins for lefty reliever, per report
The Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a trade that will see them swap veteran relievers, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish. The Red Sox will acquire left-hander Richard Bleier while the Marlins net Matt Barnes, a former All-Star closer who was recently designated for assignment. Miami will also receive cash considerations to offset Barnes' greater salary.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jandel Gustave: Receives NRI from Arizona
Gustave signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Gustave has been given an invitation to major-league spring training, where he'll compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old boasts a career 3.56 ERA over 91 relief innings in the big leagues, although he's struck out only 72 despite a fastball which reaches the upper-90s. Gustave's 2022 season ended in August due to a forearm injury, but it would appear doctors in Arizona have cleared him.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Tayler Saucedo: Claimed off waivers
Saucedo was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Tuesday. Saucedo had been designated for assignment by the Mets last week following the completion of a free-agent agreement with outfielder Tommy Pham. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed four earned runs in just 2.2 major-league innings last season with the Blue Jays, who cut him loose in November.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: On track for spring training
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Haggerty (groin) should be healthy for the beginning of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haggerty injured his groin near the end of the 2022 regular season and missed Seattle's five-game postseason run. With a .738 OPS...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Ready for Opening Day?
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters that Dylan Moore (hernia) had a small setback in his recovery, but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Moore underwent sports hernia surgery after the 2022 season. The versatile infielder-outfielder may miss the start...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Evan White: Ready for spring training
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that White (hip) is as "healthy as he's ever been" heading into the start of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Though White was limited to just 107 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma in 2022 due to his...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Back in Arizona on MiLB pact
The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Hager was re-signed on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Hager concluded the 2022 season as a member of Arizona's 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before being outrighted to Triple-A Reno in early November. Rather than electing free agency and trying his luck elsewhere, the 29-year-old will stick in Arizona's organization and compete for a utility role in spring training. During his sparse action in the majors in 2022, Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 across 59 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan Goins: Headed back to Kansas City
Goins signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday. It's something of a homecoming for Goins, who played for the Royals in 2018. Goins has spent each of the last two seasons at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization and is likely headed to Triple-A Omaha to start 2023. The veteran infielder will turn 35 in a couple weeks.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Starts throwing program
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Munoz (foot) has been out of a walking boot for the past two weeks and has started a throwing program, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Munoz underwent foot surgery after a breakout 2022 campaign in which the hard-throwing...
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Breaks out near end of campaign
Hodgins recorded one catch for three yards on two targets in the Giants' 38-7 loss to the Eagles on Jan. 21 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Hodgins began the season on Buffalo's practice squad and didn't see game action until Week 5, when he caught four passes for 41 yards in a win over Pittsburgh. The Bills cut him three weeks later, and he subsequently latched on with the Giants. The move to New York proved to be fruitful, as he logged over 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps in all 10 of the regular-season and playoff contests in which he played, producing a collective 42-459-5 receiving line on 53 targets during that stretch. Hodgins really got going in Week 13 against Washington, tallying five catches for 44 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and he proceeded to find the end zone in three of his final four regular-season contests. His best game of the campaign then came in New York's wild-card round playoff victory over Minnesota, as he tallied eight catches on nine targets for 105 yards and another score. Hodgins enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning that New York has to offer him only a one-year, league-minimum contract to ensure he stays with the team. Given his late-season ascent up the team's receiver depth chart, the choice to bring Hodgins back will be a no-brainer for the Giants.
CBS Sports
Braves' Magneuris Sierra: Heads to Atlanta on NRI deal
Sierra agreed Monday with Atlanta on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves reports. A former top prospect, Sierra has not been able to find success against major-league pitching, and he posted just a .442 OPS over 96 plate appearances in 45 games with the Angels last year. His speed and defense does give him an outside chance of making the major-league squad out of spring training, but it would assuredly be in a role that offers no fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Designated for assignment
Coonrod was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday. It clears room on the 40-man roster for Josh Harrison. Coonrod was ineffective in 12 appearances with Philadelphia in 2022 with a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings thrown. If he clears waivers, he can either report back to Triple-A or test free agency.
Comments / 0