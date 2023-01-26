ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uhcougars.com

Jarace Walker, Jamal Shead Earn The American Weekly Honors

HOUSTON – University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker and junior point guard Jamal Shead received awards from the American Athletic Conference on Monday for their performances in a pair of wins last week. Walker was named The American Freshman of the Week for the second straight week and...
Cougars Roll Green Wave in Historic Fashion

HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team put together its most dominant win of the season, its largest margin of victory over Tulane all-time, and its biggest win since 2005 with its 82-36 dismantling of the Green Wave on Sunday in Fertitta Center. Houston (8-13, 5-3 American)...
