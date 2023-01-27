ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
thecentersquare.com

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois House passes rules removing pandemic-era remote voting

(The Center Square) – The rules are in place for each chamber of the new Illinois General Assembly. In order for legislative activity to begin in the 103rd Illinois General Assembly that was seated last month following November’s election, the House and Senate must approve new rules that dictates legislative policies and procedures and how committees are to function.
thecentersquare.com

Congressman wants to impeach DHS secretary over border crisis

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, said Wednesday he will introduce impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for dereliction of duty in protecting our nation’s borders, claiming it constituted high crimes and misdemeanors. Biggs was the first member...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Washington Compares to Other States

Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy