Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as the administrator of statewide forensics and northern operations for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG mayor and 3 council members to face challengers in General Election
As of today’s 4 p.m. filing deadline at the Wood County Board of Elections, four challengers have turned in petitions to run against the incumbent Bowling Green mayor and city council members. The board of elections has scheduled a meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to certify those candidates who...
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
13abc.com
Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders at Sunny Farms landfill in Seneca County say they’re ready to fight for their license after getting notice from the county health board that they may not get it renewed. With clean inspections in both 2021 and 2022, there are questions about why this...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
wlen.com
Adrian City Commissioner Allen Heldt Running for Mayor
Adrian, MI – A current Adrian City Commissioner, Allen Heldt, has announced that he will be running for Mayor during the next election cycle. He issued the following statement on Monday afternoon:. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Adrian as commissioner for the past seven...
Toledoans question need for more car washes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
wlen.com
How Did Lenawee County’s State Representatives Vote on Pension Tax Bill
Adrian, MI – There was a recent vote in Lansing to repeal the retirement tax on seniors…which passed the State House of Representatives 67-41. How did Lenawee County Reps vote on the bill?. Democrat Reggie Miller, who represents Lenawee’s Macon Township, voted ‘yes’. Republican William...
WTOL-TV
Gun violence and teens in Toledo
Four teens have been shot in the last month in Toledo. State and local officials are looking for more resources to reduce gun violence.
Findlay details annexation plan for about 400 properties
FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay wants to proactively annex approximately 400 properties into city limits to prepare for future community development and planning. The proposed effort is crucial to the city's growth and "over the past few decades, the City of Findlay has not ensured a clean municipal map which has caused a variety of problems specifically related to safety services and development," Hancock County's Regional Planning Director Matt Cordonier said in a press release Monday.
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
Officers patrol Perrysburg schools to get to know students, build relationships with community
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg junior and high school students are used to seeing school resource officers monitoring their halls. But this year, younger students in the district will be getting to know the officers as well. The partnership is a familiar one for Quinn Crosby, who has been a...
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
WTOL-TV
Toledo students celebrate National Catholic Schools Week
TOLEDO, Ohio — You won't find students wearing uniforms at St. Joan of Arc School this week. It's one of the perks of Catholic Schools Week. Friendly competition is another. Classmates squared off on Tuesday in "minute to win it" challenges such as clipboard ping pong and building towers with index cards. There was still a lesson involved through all the fun, though.
WTOL-TV
Check out 'The Flying Joe' in downtown Toledo for fresh coffee, treats | Good Day on WTOL 11
Local coffee shop 'The Flying Joe' opened their second location in northwest Ohio in December. Here's what to expect from their new location.
Beacon
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Comments / 1