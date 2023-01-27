ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as the administrator of statewide forensics and northern operations for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence...
TOLEDO, OH
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders at Sunny Farms landfill in Seneca County say they’re ready to fight for their license after getting notice from the county health board that they may not get it renewed. With clean inspections in both 2021 and 2022, there are questions about why this...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
wlen.com

Adrian City Commissioner Allen Heldt Running for Mayor

Adrian, MI – A current Adrian City Commissioner, Allen Heldt, has announced that he will be running for Mayor during the next election cycle. He issued the following statement on Monday afternoon:. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Adrian as commissioner for the past seven...
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Toledoans question need for more car washes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay details annexation plan for about 400 properties

FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay wants to proactively annex approximately 400 properties into city limits to prepare for future community development and planning. The proposed effort is crucial to the city's growth and "over the past few decades, the City of Findlay has not ensured a clean municipal map which has caused a variety of problems specifically related to safety services and development," Hancock County's Regional Planning Director Matt Cordonier said in a press release Monday.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Toledo students celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

TOLEDO, Ohio — You won't find students wearing uniforms at St. Joan of Arc School this week. It's one of the perks of Catholic Schools Week. Friendly competition is another. Classmates squared off on Tuesday in "minute to win it" challenges such as clipboard ping pong and building towers with index cards. There was still a lesson involved through all the fun, though.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years

From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
PORT CLINTON, OH

