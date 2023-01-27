ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

Arleta street reopens after closure due to ‘sudden soil erosion’

A quarter-mile stretch of Branford Street in Arleta was temporarily closed due to “sudden soil erosion and pavement disruption below the roadway,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The closure included all lanes in both directions of West Branford Street between between Arleta Avenue and Beachy Avenue, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Stabbing at Tustin High School prompts temporary shelter-in-place order

A male student at Tustin High School was taken to the hospital Tuesday after allegedly being stabbed by another male student, officials announced. Officers with the Tustin Police Department responded to the school, located at 1171 El Camino Real, at around 12:18 p.m. When police arrived, they took the juvenile...
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA.com

2 LAPD officers injured in crash in East Hollywood

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized Tuesday after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in East Hollywood. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Melrose and Western avenues, according to an LAPD spokesperson. Police say two officers were riding in a police SUV and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

CHP seeks public’s help after driver found shot to death on 405 Fwy off-ramp in Westchester

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning. The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

2.9 magnitude quake hits near Sylmar

The United State Geological Survey on Wednesday afternoon reported a 2.9 magnitude earthquake a little more than a half mile west of Sylmar. The quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers, according to USGS. So far, there have been no reports of damage or injury as a result of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

High winds hit Southern California following storm’s departure

Santa Ana winds will buffet Southern California on Tuesday, with gusts hitting up to 75 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The winds follow the rainstorm that struck earlier this week and are expected to hit parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph in the mountains and foothills and gusts of 30 to 45 mph in the coastal areas and valleys, the NWS said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Long Beach to hold ’emergency meeting’ to address soaring natural gas bills

Long Beach will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to address soaring natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents this winter. “We know that utility bills have been unusually high due to record high natural gas prices,” Mayor Rex Richardson tweeted. “That’s why…I’m calling an emergency City Council meeting to establish a financial assistance fund for seniors and families struggling to make ends meet.”
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

HARD Summer 2023 music festival returns to L.A. after 10 years

The annual HARD Summer 2023 music festival is headed back to Los Angeles this August for the first time in 10 years. This year marks the 15th edition of the festival and will be combining three L.A. venues: LA Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park and BMO Stadium. The festival’s acts will be spread across those three campuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Coldplay at the Rose Bowl

Coldplay is coming to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this fall as part of their “Music of the Spheres” world tour. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners are Live Nation are furnishing a pair for one lucky KTLA viewer. Use the code word COLDPLAY to complete and submit the form below for your chance to win two tickets to see Coldplay live in concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, September 30th. They’ll be joined by H.E.R. With three grammy nominations this year alone, Coldplay just gets better and better. Don’t miss your opportunity to see them live. Good luck!
PASADENA, CA

