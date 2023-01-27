After allegedly blaming victim’s mom, Los Lunas man sentenced to prison for making child porn

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – After allegedly making child pornography, blaming the victim’s mother, and then threatening to burn down the victims’ home, Martin Perea was taken to court. Now, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced his sentence.

The case goes back to at least 2014. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the mother of an 8-year-old victim discovered pornography on a memory card from Perea’s phone. After the mother confronted Perea, he allegedly threatened her, according to the DOJ. The mother and young victim then fled to Spokane, Washington.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies investigated the case. Eventually, Perea took a plea agreement , pleading guilty to two counts of production of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit content, according to a press release from the DOJ.

Now, Perea has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. After his release, he will be subject to supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.