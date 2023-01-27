ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mexicans, Venezuelans charged with transporting 30 migrants to stash houses

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two Venezuelan nationals are facing smuggling charges in connection with a migrant stash house operation in Central El Paso. U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the two individuals driving a Dodge Ram pickup and a Dodge Journey SUV near Strauss Road in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on Sunday. Members of the agency’s anti-smuggling unit caught up to one of the vehicles and conducted an immigration stop. The vehicle carried seven unauthorized Mexican nationals, the Border Patrol said in a statement.
How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. Myanmar’s economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast...
Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations by 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing’s strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy. The large-scale Chinese deployment came...
US reassures Kosovo it won’t support Serb-majority ministate

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United States on Tuesday reassured Kosovars that it wouldn’t support the creation of a Serb-majority ministate in Kosovo — like one in Bosnia — as Washington attempts to convince the country to accept a controversial association. The U.S. Embassy in Pristina...
Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 people protested through central Brussels on Tuesday to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trade union activists and workers are demanding that more people be hired in hospitals and...

