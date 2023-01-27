EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two Venezuelan nationals are facing smuggling charges in connection with a migrant stash house operation in Central El Paso. U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the two individuals driving a Dodge Ram pickup and a Dodge Journey SUV near Strauss Road in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on Sunday. Members of the agency’s anti-smuggling unit caught up to one of the vehicles and conducted an immigration stop. The vehicle carried seven unauthorized Mexican nationals, the Border Patrol said in a statement.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO