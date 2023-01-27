Read full article on original website
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Secretive Saudi executions leave families in the dark
Executions of prisoners have been carried out in Saudi Arabia with no advance warning to their families, relatives have told the BBC. The country's execution rate has almost doubled since 2015 - according to a new human rights report - the year when King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman took charge.
Southampton scam victim: 'I was conned for thousands but helped by stranger'
A stranger has donated thousands of pounds to a student who thought she might not graduate after being scammed. University of Southampton student Chen, 26, lost £31,000 in 2021 when she was called by fraudsters claiming to be police. She needed £15,000 by the end of January to pay...
Taiwan parrot incident: Owner fined $90k after bird injures doctor
A Taiwanese man has been given a two month prison sentence and fined 3.04m New Taiwan dollars (US $91,350) after his pet parrot injured a doctor. According to Taiwan's Central News Agency, Dr Lin dislocated his hip joint and fractured his pelvis after a fall caused by the bird. It...
Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder
Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
Water bills to increase by most in almost 20 years from April
Water bills are set to get the biggest increase in almost 20 years from April. The annual bill for an average household in England and Wales will hit £448, industry body Water UK has said. The 7.5% increase means customers will pay on average £31 more than last year....
