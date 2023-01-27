ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge man goes from wrongful prison sentence to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’

By Keymonte Avery
BRProud
BRProud
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbNoi_0kSlY0nV00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Archie Williams, a Louisiana native, was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for aggravated rape, battery and murder. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Baton Rouge singer will perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.”

Williams was exonerated in 2019. He told Prison Legal News in a 2021 interview, “I knew I was innocent, I didn’t commit a crime, but being a poor Black kid, I didn’t have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana.”

He shocked the world with his voice during his debut appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020. Williams auditioned using Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.” Judges were amazed, and he proceeded through the challenges, making it to the finals.

Jane Fonda to speak at YWCA Greater Baton Rouge event in March

Tune into “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” on NBC at 7 p.m. Monday to hear what Williams has in store next.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.

Comments / 5

Damon gremillion
5d ago

what a crying shame that this man had to endure a wrongful sentence knowing he was innocentI hope he wins big and becomes a millionaire and enjoys life to the fullest and hope he goes after the people who wrongfully incarcerated him and expose this corruption as well as prevent someone else from enduring this travesty

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BRProud

Baton Rouge church highlighted in Disney+ TV series

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been almost a year since “National Treasure: Edge of History” began filming in the area. A Baton Rouge church recently was featured in one of the episodes. St James Episcopal Church was shown during episode 7 of the Disney+ TV series. According to St. James, “The cast and […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.

Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Louisiana bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Coroner identifies 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a call about shots […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Louisiana Art & Science Museum celebrates women with ‘Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge’ event

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating women through its “Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge” event on Feb. 3. It’s a celebration of the powerhouse women featured in Ashley Longshore’s first museum exhibition, “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women,” including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Nina […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

‘Absolutely shameful;’ Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family questions defense’s motives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, surveillance video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

BRProud

216
Followers
86
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in local news, weather and sports on BRProud.com. Bringing you coverage for Baton Rouge and surrounding communities from WVLA NBC Local33 and WGMB Fox44.

 https://brproud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy