Lamoni, IA

Iowa business assembles bikes for nonprofits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Some Iowa nonprofits will be getting new bikes for kids in need thanks to ImOn Communications, KCRG reports. Tuesday, they hosted their annual meeting to go over their goals for the year. Leaders said some of those goals include giving back to the community they work in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
New program provides court date text reminders

A new program will send text reminders of upcoming court dates and payment plan due dates to Iowans. The free program is provided by the Iowa Judicial Branch for defendants, plaintiffs, witnesses and other interested parties. You can receive reminders a week before, three days before and one day before...
IOWA STATE
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Another quick burst of cold in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're finally going to be back around freezing Wednesday so we should see some melting and we'll also see quite a bit of sunshine. The warm-up, however, is going to be very short-lived as we see our temperatures drop into the middle 20s on Thursday and upper teens on Friday with Friday morning dropping below zero.
IOWA STATE
Iowa man previously convicted in Jan. 6 attack accused of recording women

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is now accused of secretly recording women. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, was one of the first Iowans sentenced in the Capitol attacks. He was sentenced to one month in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and an added $2,000 fine.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Frigid temperatures throughout Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After another biting old day, we’ve got one more very frigid night and early morning ahead. Tonight lows will drop below zero in Central Iowa. Wind chills by tomorrow morning will be between -20 and -30 across the Northern Tier of our state. Air...
IOWA STATE

