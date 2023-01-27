Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.

ODESSA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO