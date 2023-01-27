Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Man dies trapped in his truck after fiery crash in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Kansas City, Kan. died after being rear-ended causing his truck to catch fire on the Turnpike Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that shortly before 5 a.m. 47-year-old Curtis Brockman was driving east on I-70 when he was rear-ended. Authorities say he was driving slowly when he was hit and both vehicles collided with an embankment. Brockman's truck caught fire with him trapped inside.
KCTV 5
1 in custody after KHP pursuit ends with crash in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have taken one person into custody in Kansas City, Kansas, following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash this afternoon. The pursuit, which only lasted about five minutes, was initiated by Kansas Highway Patrol just before 5 p.m. KCKPD did not initiate the chase.
KCTV 5
Wednesday evening shooting leaves 1 with critical injuries in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person with critical injuries. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 40th Street and The Paseo. When police arrived at the scene, the found one individual...
KCTV 5
Kansas City east side shooting kills person inside vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot and killed inside their vehicle late Tuesday night on Kansas City’s east side, with no suspect in custody. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue. There they found a vehicle with a person inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews tried to help the person, but they were declared dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
WIBW
One dead in fiery crash early Tuesday in Miami County
SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Miami County in eastern Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-169 highway and 215th Street, on the southwest edge of Spring Hill.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KCTV 5
Passenger dies following Friday crash on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday. The police said the crash happened on Jan. 27 at about 2:18 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, just before E. 18th Street. A Kenworth...
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
KCTV 5
Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a family member to what they call a senseless crime. Kansas City, Kansas, police said 19-year-old Adhel Deng was the victim of a homicide. Now, her loved ones in...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police search for missing, endangered 9-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking anyone with information about a missing and endangered girl to contact the KCPD. Naomi Slayden is 9 years old and was reported missing on Wednesday morning. She was last seen walking in a neighborhood near 99th Street and Richmond Drive...
Homicide investigation begins after woman fails to check out of Olathe hotel
Olathe police investigate the death of Rhoda Morgan after she failed to check out of a hotel room and officers found her body inside.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to armed robbery of cell phone store, faces 14 years in prison
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Kansas City, Mo. Derrick C. Davis, 22, of Lee’s Summit, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. Co-defendant Vondell D. Walton, 21, of Grandview, Mo., pleaded guilty on Dec. 6, 2021, to the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Raymore, Mo., and awaits sentencing.
1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Arson arrest leads officials to urge removal of cars from Lawrence parking garage
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials are asking residents to move their cars out of a downtown parking garage after an Ottawa man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set it on fire. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that on Monday morning, Jan. 30, officials with the Lawrence Police Department...
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
Kansas man dies in fiery accident with semi after running stop sign, trooper says
The accident was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday.
Passenger dies from injuries sustained in Jan. 27 crash in Kansas City
A front seat passenger in a car that slammed into the back of a dump truck on Jan. 27 died on Tuesday from injuries suffered in the crash.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: John Landers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on a sex offender registration violation. The last known address of John Landers was in Olathe, Kansas, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is described as a 39-year-old white man,...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
