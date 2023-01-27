QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.

QUITMAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO