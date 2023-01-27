Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation. The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023. If you have...
Mississippi man taken into custody for street gang involvement, catalytic converter thefts
Police say they have arrested a Mississippi man suspected of stealing catalytic converters and street gang involvement. Matthew Paul Rutledge, 37, of Monticello, was “apprehended and charged within one day of the incident,” according to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins. At approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, Toyota of Brookhaven...
WDAM-TV
3 arrested, 1 detained after short vehicle pursuit in Ellisville Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested/detained the following people after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in...
prentissheadlight.com
Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County
Law enforcement officials are seeking a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late Friday afternoon. A call came in to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department late Friday reporting a dead...
WDAM-TV
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man was captured in Jones County after a foot pursuit through a wooded area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jermain Ross, 36, fled on foot when spotted by JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen and Deputy Jared Hutto. He was wanted on a Jones County Justice Court warrant.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
Mount Vernon man killed in Greene County shooting, suspect in hospital
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Mount Vernon man is dead after a weekend shooting in Greene County, Miss. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of two people possibly killed by gunfire on Old Hwy 63N, between Fork Road and Beck Cave Road, around 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Investigators believe […]
WDAM-TV
Richton home damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The home of a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Richton Police Department officer was majorly damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. According to family members, the fire started around 2 p.m. at the home on 701 Bay Avenue in Richton. The home belonged to...
WDAM-TV
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
darkhorsepressnow.com
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
WTOK-TV
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
WDAM-TV
FCSO welcomes new K9 Officer Xen to the deputy team
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office officially welcomed a new K9 officer on duty, Xen, the German shepherd. Handler and FCSO Deputy Zack Ruple said he’s been working hard with Xen to get him prepared for duty by practicing different training techniques and giving commands in the German language.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation of an overnight house fire in the Glade community that destroyed an off-duty deputy’s home. The house fire was reported on Bell Road on Tuesday shortly after...
WDAM-TV
FCSO deputies receive new uniforms
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now wearing new uniforms. In the past, the deputies wore a polyester Class-A uniform, which made it difficult to move through the different terrain on a daily basis. “For what our deputies do, it didn’t make a whole...
WDAM-TV
FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
WDAM-TV
Renovation, expansion complete at Collins Police Department
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police Department is now complete. Phase one began in the summer of 2020, with work to add ADA-accessible doors and parking areas. Upgrades were also made to the lobby, offices and dispatch. Last Spring, phase two started....
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg receives $240,000 grant for safe roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is one of three Mississippi communities to receive funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the recipients of the SS4A grants on Wednesday, Feb. 1 - totaling $800 million in...
WDAM-TV
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the...
