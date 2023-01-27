ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

By Vivian Chow
 6 days ago

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic.

He reached speeds of nearly 120 miles per hour at times, snaking through congested neighborhoods in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.

The suspect was seen opening the window and throwing items out of his car while making unintelligible gestures during the chase.

    Suspect attempting to escape California Highway Patrol during a high speed pursuit on Jan. 26, 2023. (KTLA)
    Suspect attempting to escape California Highway Patrol during a high speed pursuit on Jan. 26, 2023. (KTLA)
    Suspect attempting to escape California Highway Patrol during a high speed pursuit on Jan. 26, 2023. (KTLA)
    Successful pit maneuver disables suspect’s car in Costa Mesa on Jan. 26, 2023. (KTLA)
    Suspect surrenders after erratic, high-speed pursuit in Costa Mesa on Jan. 26 2023. (KTLA)
    Suspect arrested after erratic, high-speed pursuit in Costa Mesa on Jan. 26 2023. (KTLA)

Officers attempted several unsuccessful pit maneuvers before finally disabling the vehicle with a PIT maneuver that made contact on Harbor Boulevard and Sunflower Avenue in Costa Mesa.

As multiple patrol cars surrounded the suspect, he stepped out of the vehicle and surrendered while K-9 units and officers took him into custody.

