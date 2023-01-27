Nikola Jokic named All-Star starter for third time, moves closer to another Alex English franchise record

The new No. 15 passed the former No. 15.

With his fifth All-Star selection, Nikola Jokic is second only to Alex English's eight appearances for the most as a Denver Nugget. Jokic moved past Carmelo Anthony when the All-Star starters were announced Thursday on TNT. The Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City will be Jokic's third-straight time starting the game that features the NBA's best and most popular players.

Starters are determined by a vote. The fan vote makes up 50% of the total, while league media and players each account for another 25%. Lakers forward LeBron James, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic are the other four starters from the Western Conference. James will be one of the game's captains and, in a new twist, will pick his team live on television just before the All-Star Game after receiving the most fan votes among Western Conference players.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the other squad. The other starters from the Eastern Conference are Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Nets forward Kevin Durant, Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Jokic is enjoying another MVP-caliber season. He has led the Nuggets to the best record in the Western Conference (34-15) while nearly averaging a triple double. He is posting 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game, while shooting 62.9% from the field, 37.8% from 3 and 81.8% on free throws. Jokic also owns the league's best Player Efficiency Rating.

NBA coaches will select seven reserves from each conference. Those picks will be announced Feb. 2.