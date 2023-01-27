ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight

A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
KOCO

KOCO

Oklahoma’s freeze cause operating issues for local carpet cleaner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s freeze has been expensive for some businesses that can’t operate in freezing weather. For an Oklahoma carpet cleaner, the frozen pipes make for an even bigger headache. "The cold weather, when it gets below freezing, wreaks havoc with all the interworking you have...
KOCO

TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma

A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
KOCO

Southern Oklahoma preparing for third round of ice overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Southern Oklahoma is preparing for its third round of ice overnight. It has been a cold, icy week, and we’re not done yet. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said they haven’t had many outages if any, but if that were to change, OG&E is more than ready.
KOCO

First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Mark Frylund in the video player below. Watch live radar in the video player below. Be sure to download the...
KOCO

TIMELINE: Oklahoma prepares for next round of winter weather

Oklahoma is preparing for another round of winter weather. The sleet and snowfall have moved out of central Oklahoma but another round of winter weather looms. Damon has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full story. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive...
KOCO

Oklahoma plumbing business has nonstop calls during winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma plumbing business has had nonstop calls during the winter weather. As the winter storm continues to move across the state, frozen water pipes have created problems. One plumbing business said they’ve had nonstop calls from across the metro to come to the rescue.
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
