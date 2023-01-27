Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight
A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
Oklahoma’s freeze cause operating issues for local carpet cleaner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s freeze has been expensive for some businesses that can’t operate in freezing weather. For an Oklahoma carpet cleaner, the frozen pipes make for an even bigger headache. "The cold weather, when it gets below freezing, wreaks havoc with all the interworking you have...
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma
A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
Oklahoma shelter for domestic violence victims sees influx during winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma shelter for victims of domestic violence has seen an influx during the winter weather. The local shelter won’t let the weather slow down their mission. The YWCA of Oklahoma City saw an influx of women and children needing help during the weather. They...
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Oklahoma parent has scary warning after nearly losing 6-year-old son to strep throat
CASHION, Okla. — An Oklahoma parent has a scary warning after nearly losing their 6-year-old son to strep throat. The Cashion boy’s prescribed antibiotics didn’t kill the infection and it spread. Wrigley is 6 years old, a big brother, loves video games and is named after his dad’s favorite baseball team.
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Monday's coverage of winter weather has ended. Click here to see more coverage as a second round of...
Southern Oklahoma preparing for third round of ice overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Southern Oklahoma is preparing for its third round of ice overnight. It has been a cold, icy week, and we’re not done yet. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said they haven’t had many outages if any, but if that were to change, OG&E is more than ready.
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
Oklahomans prepare for more rounds of winter weather, including homeless shelters
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are preparing for more rounds of winter weather, including the homeless shelters. KOCO 5 spoke with the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City about how they’re helping people find relief from the deadly cold temperatures. "We started by encouraging folks to come and stay with...
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Mark Frylund in the video player below. Watch live radar in the video player below. Be sure to download the...
TIMELINE: Oklahoma prepares for next round of winter weather
Oklahoma is preparing for another round of winter weather. The sleet and snowfall have moved out of central Oklahoma but another round of winter weather looms. Damon has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full story. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive...
OG&E discusses working to keep power on as winter weather hits Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the major concerns whenever winter weather hits is if the power will stay on. KOCO 5 spoke with Aaron Cooper with OG&E about what the electric company is doing to keep the power on. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. Open the video player...
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
Oklahoma plumbing business has nonstop calls during winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma plumbing business has had nonstop calls during the winter weather. As the winter storm continues to move across the state, frozen water pipes have created problems. One plumbing business said they’ve had nonstop calls from across the metro to come to the rescue.
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
