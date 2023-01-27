Read full article on original website
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
School bus runs over leg of 7-year-old boy in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy was injured trying to run to catch a bus in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning, police say. It happened around 7 a.m. in the Brookglen subdivision off Flakes Mill Road. DeKalb County police say the boy was running in the street after his...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County school bus driver charged in viral confrontation with parents
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County school bus driver is facing a criminal charge for a confrontation with parents that was caught on camera. Authorities say 43-year-old Chrystal Dawn Johnson was driving the bus earlier this month at the time of the confrontation at a bus stop near Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Parkway. .
fox5atlanta.com
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County searching for missing Morrow teen with multiple mental illnesses
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy who, authorities say, suffers from multiple mental illnesses. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Officials believe Alejandro Carranza, 16, was last...
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
californiaexaminer.net
Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School
A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The smoke was coming from inside the fire station. Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames. The Times of Gainesville reports that a Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Sheriff possibly changing name of SCORPION unit after Tyre Nichols' death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says that they are considering a name change to one of its crime units as a response to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. In a statement Tuesday, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said his agency is one of...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation
MARIETTA, Ga - A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers. FOX 5 News obtained a copy of...
YAHOO!
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her. Channel 2 has...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County holds community cleanup
DeKalb County held a cleanup day along Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur. This took place at a large dumping site at a business off Wesley Chapel.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff's office investigating viral video of student attacking teacher
Dramatic video is circulating of a student attacking a teacher and law enforcement has stepped in to investigate. The disturbing video shows the attack on a Rockdale County teacher. The sheriff's office has now joined school officials in the investigation at Heritage High School.
fox5atlanta.com
Allahnia Lenoir family, friends show support at courthouse
More than two dozen friends and family members of Allahnia Lenoir, who was presumed dead after disappearing last July, turned out in a Fulton County courtroom Wednesday. The group showed support as the people arrested in connection to her presumed death faced the judge.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
'It's so important to catch it early': Georgia nurse is now a three-time cancer survivor
ATLANTA - These days, Jackie Faires is doing everything in her power take care of her body, practicing what she calls "slow yoga" with her daughter Laura at Red Rock Wellness and Yoga in Carrollton, Georgia. At 63, Faires is a three-time cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with triple negative...
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving Jonesboro home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
