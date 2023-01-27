ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

School bus runs over leg of 7-year-old boy in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy was injured trying to run to catch a bus in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning, police say. It happened around 7 a.m. in the Brookglen subdivision off Flakes Mill Road. DeKalb County police say the boy was running in the street after his...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School

A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The smoke was coming from inside the fire station. Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames. The Times of Gainesville reports that a Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation

MARIETTA, Ga - A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers. FOX 5 News obtained a copy of...
MARIETTA, GA
YAHOO!

High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom

A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her. Channel 2 has...
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff's office investigating viral video of student attacking teacher

Dramatic video is circulating of a student attacking a teacher and law enforcement has stepped in to investigate. The disturbing video shows the attack on a Rockdale County teacher. The sheriff's office has now joined school officials in the investigation at Heritage High School.
fox5atlanta.com

Allahnia Lenoir family, friends show support at courthouse

More than two dozen friends and family members of Allahnia Lenoir, who was presumed dead after disappearing last July, turned out in a Fulton County courtroom Wednesday. The group showed support as the people arrested in connection to her presumed death faced the judge.
fox5atlanta.com

Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.

