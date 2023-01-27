STOCKTON -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on a freeway in Stockton.The California Highway Patrol announced that Cesar Galindo, who allegedly fled the scene of a shooting last Thursday, has been arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.The CHP said authorities were notified at 9:05 p.m. of a medical emergency in the area of northbound I-5 and March Lane.Arriving officers located a white Chevy Tahoe with three people inside. A male passenger sitting in the backseat had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The CHP alleged that Galindo fled the scene of the shooting on foot before officers arrived. Within 24 hours after the shooting, investigators determined Galindo was the suspect in the shooting. He ws then taken into custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Valley Division's Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6580 or via email at valleytipline@chp.ca.gov.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO