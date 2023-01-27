Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect in homicide involving 18-year-old victim in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspect is in custody as police investigate a homicide involving that happened in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Wednesday.Details about the incident are limited, but a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was an 18-year-old woman.Sheriff's deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. to the scene in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, just off Mather Field Road.Further information on the suspect was not yet available.
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting
(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. “We understand this information brings many […]
Man, teen arrested in Sacramento shooting on Arden Way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man and a teen were arrested for suspected involvement in a shooting that left one person injured on Arden Way in Sacramento Saturday night. James Freeman, 20, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Sunday by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies a day after allegedly opening fire near a smoke shop leaving an 18-year-old man hospitalized.
2 arrested in connection with teen's shooting at smoke shop in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance...
Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
KCRA.com
18-year-old woman found dead in Rancho Cordova, authorities say
A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old woman was found dead in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman was found dead in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way at 1:15 p.m. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said that detectives...
KCRA.com
Tracy police release video where officer shot 17-year-old teen
TRACY, Calif. — Days after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot by officers, the Tracy Police Department in San Joaquin County released body-worn camera footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police said the teen was armed with a knife and chasing after...
Alleged gunman arrested in fatal Stockton I-5 freeway shooting
STOCKTON -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on a freeway in Stockton.The California Highway Patrol announced that Cesar Galindo, who allegedly fled the scene of a shooting last Thursday, has been arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.The CHP said authorities were notified at 9:05 p.m. of a medical emergency in the area of northbound I-5 and March Lane.Arriving officers located a white Chevy Tahoe with three people inside. A male passenger sitting in the backseat had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The CHP alleged that Galindo fled the scene of the shooting on foot before officers arrived. Within 24 hours after the shooting, investigators determined Galindo was the suspect in the shooting. He ws then taken into custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Valley Division's Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6580 or via email at valleytipline@chp.ca.gov.
Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?
SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
John Burris, famed civil rights attorney who represented Rodney King, calls for oversight of special units
OAKLAND, Calif. — “These special units can be outrageously out of control…”. Famed civil rights attorney John Burris is calling for more oversight of special police units following the beating death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “This level of brutality is just unacceptable, and a...
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
Sacramento County deputies arrest man after shooting at a bar, standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called...
KCRA.com
'We appreciate you': Tyre Nichols' siblings in Sacramento thank hundreds of supporters at skate park vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Monday night at Regency Community Skate Park in North Natomas fora vigil for Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, grew up in Sacramento and was a student in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. His friends and family...
Sacramento man warns of thieves peddling fake jewelry in viral TikTok video
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento car enthusiast was in his vehicle outside the Shun Fat Supermarket on Land Park Drive in South Sacramento about a week ago when something in the parking lot caught his eye... He says he saw a van pull up to an elderly man...
Fox40
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
