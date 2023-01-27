ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KY

WBKO

VIDEO: Local cardiothoracic surgeon talks about keeping your heart healthy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of February is all about the heart. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, heart-shaped valentines and even some heart-shaped diamonds for a romantic marriage proposal. One Med Center Health, board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Karen Nelson spoke with WBKO’s Kelly Austin about how to keep your...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BRADD hosts inaugural CEDS Summit to discuss topics in various counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CEDS, or Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, is a plan the Barren River Area Development District is required to update every five years. Rather than a normal meeting, BRADD hosted an inaugural CEDS Summit this year. BRADD asked representatives about some of the common issues and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
College Heights Herald

CVS Pharmacy near campus to permanently close next month

The CVS Pharmacy located on Western Kentucky University’s campus will permanently close at the end of February. Conveniently located across from the Kentucky Museum on campus, students have been getting their prescriptions filled in a pharmacy that is within walking distance of the dorms on campus. There has been...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center. In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company...
GLASGOW, KY
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WBKO

First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series

Bowling Green police and other officials offer thoughts on Memphis police. A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency. Teens attack worker at Warren Juvenile Detention Center.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols

Teens attack worker at Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Three teenagers head attack against Warren Juvenile Center employee. First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series. Scottsville community artists series hosts first concert since pandemic.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight. “Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 23, 2023

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 23,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU Athletics launches fan committee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee. The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics. “We...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
FRANKLIN, KY

