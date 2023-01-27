Read full article on original website
WBKO
VIDEO: Local cardiothoracic surgeon talks about keeping your heart healthy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of February is all about the heart. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, heart-shaped valentines and even some heart-shaped diamonds for a romantic marriage proposal. One Med Center Health, board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Karen Nelson spoke with WBKO’s Kelly Austin about how to keep your...
WBKO
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Glasgow is about to get a bit brighter yet again as another mural is in the works for the square. “I mainly paint canvas, but I can’t say no, the murals are fun,” said Casey Page. If you’ve seen a colorful mural around...
WBKO
Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren Co. seeks volunteers for Hair Clinic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County is asking for the community’s help for a great cause. The organization, who serves 150 kids in Glasgow and Barren County, is hosting its second annual Hair Clinic every Thursday in February starting this week. “It...
WBKO
WKU researchers and Adelphi Technology create ‘electronic sniffer’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Researchers at Western Kentucky University have partnered with Adelphi Technology, a company based in California, to create a portable electronic “sniffer” to accurately detect gases in the air. Both groups say that the device has a wide array of uses, ranging from agricultural...
WBKO
Bowling Green Assembly credited to part of General Motors’ 2022 financial ‘success’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors had what leaders are calling a successful year in finances in 2022, and are crediting Bowling Green General Assembly to part of that success. The company reported Tuesday record profits of $14.5 billion. “I think that’s a tribute to the hard work of...
WBKO
BRADD hosts inaugural CEDS Summit to discuss topics in various counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CEDS, or Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, is a plan the Barren River Area Development District is required to update every five years. Rather than a normal meeting, BRADD hosted an inaugural CEDS Summit this year. BRADD asked representatives about some of the common issues and...
College Heights Herald
CVS Pharmacy near campus to permanently close next month
The CVS Pharmacy located on Western Kentucky University’s campus will permanently close at the end of February. Conveniently located across from the Kentucky Museum on campus, students have been getting their prescriptions filled in a pharmacy that is within walking distance of the dorms on campus. There has been...
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center. In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company...
WBKO
New lawsuit describes conditions at youth detention center as inhumane, borderline sadistic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A damning lawsuit has been filed in federal court based on numerous allegations against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice. It was filed on behalf of two former employees at the youth detention facility in Adair County. In the documents they describe conditions and specific incidents...
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBKO
First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has now confirmed that the Glasgow Independent Schools student who was transported to the hospital Jan. 27, has died. The student was transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital, following a lockdown of the school. Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp, said the...
wnky.com
Glasgow High School student passes; school district provides mental health resources
GLASGOW, Ky. – A heartbreaking story continues to unfold at Glasgow High School, where a student who suffered a medical emergency on January 20th has now passed away. In response to this loss, the Glasgow Independent School District has taken immediate steps to support the students, faculty, and parents who have been affected.
WBKO
Share your Winter Weather photos with us on Burst
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the anticipated winter weather comes into our area, anyone who has photos and videos to share with us can do so on our Burst account. Follow the link below to share with us.
WBKO
Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols
WBKO
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight. “Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 23, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 23,...
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
WBKO
WKU Athletics launches fan committee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee. The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics. “We...
WBKO
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
