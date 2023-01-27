The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million. Those odds aren't great, but the good news is people who purchase tickets are helping some great causes no matter what. According to the California Lottery, when you play lottery games, a chunk of your money goes to local schools. For example, when you play the Powerball, 80 cents of every $2 Powerball ticket goes to public education funding in the state.

