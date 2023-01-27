Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Power Restored at LAX After Outage at Terminals
Power was restored at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday afternoon after outages at terminals and other facilities briefly disrupted operations. The power was restored shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said, adding that the outage lasted about 50 minutes. The airport had previously advised people that flights could be impacted.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
NBC Los Angeles
Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens
For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
NBC Los Angeles
Anthony Avalos Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn't Seem Upset: Witnesses
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told Superior...
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Discovers Where Lottery Money Goes
The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million. Those odds aren't great, but the good news is people who purchase tickets are helping some great causes no matter what. According to the California Lottery, when you play lottery games, a chunk of your money goes to local schools. For example, when you play the Powerball, 80 cents of every $2 Powerball ticket goes to public education funding in the state.
NBC Los Angeles
Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack
Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
NBC Los Angeles
Student Stabbed During Fight at Tustin High School
A student was stabbed by another student at Tustin High School during a fight Tuesday afternoon. School staff detained the suspect before officers arrived and took him into police custody. The other student was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition for further treatment, the Tustin Police Department said.
NBC Los Angeles
COVID-19 Pandemic Enters a New Phase but Remains a ‘Threat' in Los Angeles
Three years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus remains a threat to millions of people around the world, but it is reaching a "tipping point," according to the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee (WHO). The organization added that “achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through...
NBC Los Angeles
Accused Road Rage Driver Pleads ‘Not Guilty' in First Court Appearance
After his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon there is a clearer picture of the case against Nathaniel Radimak, who is accused of being involved in extreme cases of road rage. In the hearing Radimak pleaded "not guilty" to four counts of assault, criminal threats and felony vandalism. The judge...
NBC Los Angeles
Spend a Sweet Santa Ana Sunday at This Global Chocolate Festival
Embarking on a dedicated chocolate tour, one that takes you to several points around South America and Mexico, sounds like a life-changing fantasy, a dream trip that would involve discovering new-to-you baking techniques, intriguing ways to serve the celebrated sweet, the history of chocolate, and how many cultures have connected with the incredible confection over the centuries.
NBC Los Angeles
An Otterly Fascinating Aquarium Evening Will Make a Splash
A fan of charismatic ocean mammals can be forgiven for saying "otterly" when they actually mean "utterly" in everyday conversation. Likewise, if you say "we'll get to otter matters," instead of "other matters," while helming a work meeting, well, that, too, is understandable (and may delight your co-workers, at least in the moment).
NBC Los Angeles
Man Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail After Breaking Chihuahua's Neck
A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting, according to court records obtained Monday. Mohammadreza Shojaei was also placed on one year of formal probation on Friday, according to court records. He was...
