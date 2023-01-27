Read full article on original website
A COLD start to February!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new month if off to a cold start! Another in a series of wintry systems grazes our region late tonight with a brief, light wintry mix. The chill lingers Thursday with even colder readings Friday. The latest in a series of wintry weathermakers clips...
Some slick spots still possible this AM!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some slick spots are still possible over secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, and even sidewalks this morning!. Wednesday looks dry and cold before another weathermaker moves in early Thursday. This could bring us one more round of wintry precip for those close to the KY border, although it will be short-lived. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday.
Another night, another round of winter weather!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new system arrives tonight with another messy mix of sleet, freezing rain, and possibly a bit of snow. Slick travel is a good bet into early Wednesday morning!. Expect a mixed bag of precip to move through Tuesday evening, creating icy travel as temps...
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out. Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.
WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a majority of the state prepares for incoming icy weather, a local power company is doing the same. Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for Warren RECC, Kim Phelps, says the center stays prepared for weather like this and has trucks ready to head out.
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
Richardsville Fire Department, others respond to cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a log cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road on Monday around 1:45 p.m. Richardsville Fire Department and the Smiths Grove Fire Department were called to the fire. “Units first on the scene spoke with the home owner and confirmed there...
WKU Athletics launches fan committee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee. The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics. “We...
VIDEO: Local cardiothoracic surgeon talks about keeping your heart healthy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of February is all about the heart. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, heart-shaped valentines and even some heart-shaped diamonds for a romantic marriage proposal. One Med Center Health, board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Karen Nelson spoke with WBKO’s Kelly Austin about how to keep your...
WKU researchers and Adelphi Technology create ‘electronic sniffer’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Researchers at Western Kentucky University have partnered with Adelphi Technology, a company based in California, to create a portable electronic “sniffer” to accurately detect gases in the air. Both groups say that the device has a wide array of uses, ranging from agricultural...
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Glasgow is about to get a bit brighter yet again as another mural is in the works for the square. “I mainly paint canvas, but I can’t say no, the murals are fun,” said Casey Page. If you’ve seen a colorful mural around...
Hopkinsville’s historic Alhambra Theater prepares to celebrate 95 years
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville will be celebrating 95 years of entertaining the community this year. Opening on May 28, 1928, the 650-seat theater was created through a partnership between the city and Christian County which still exists to this day. For the past 47...
Bowling Green Assembly credited to part of General Motors’ 2022 financial ‘success’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors had what leaders are calling a successful year in finances in 2022, and are crediting Bowling Green General Assembly to part of that success. The company reported Tuesday record profits of $14.5 billion. “I think that’s a tribute to the hard work of...
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
K-9 Officers, handlers conduct training in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hopkinsville Police Department conducted K-9 training Wednesday at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex. K-9 officers have been used in policing and military service since the 1800s and still remain being tools to accomplish missions...
Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Teens attack worker at Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Three teenagers head attack against Warren Juvenile Center employee. First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series. Updated: 16 hours ago. Scottsville community artists series hosts first concert since pandemic. First post-COVID...
Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center. In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company...
Crime Stoppers: Burglar hits same place twice
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help. Deputies believe the thief drove a red Nissan Altima that has damage to the passenger side front bumper, just below the headlight.
Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren Co. seeks volunteers for Hair Clinic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County is asking for the community’s help for a great cause. The organization, who serves 150 kids in Glasgow and Barren County, is hosting its second annual Hair Clinic every Thursday in February starting this week. “It...
