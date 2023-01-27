Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Tyre Nichols police report at odds with video of brutal traffic stop before his death
A Memphis police report into the traffic stop of Tyre Nichols portrays him as violent and aggressive and states that he tried to grab an officer's gun, allegations that are contradicted by multiple videos released by authorities. NBC News has obtained the contents of the report, which has not been...
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
7th Memphis officer is relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death, police say
The fallout from Tyre Nichols' fatal beating continued Monday when the Memphis Police Department said a seventh police officer who responded to the scene was relieved of duty. In a statement, the agency didn't identify the seventh officer or say whether the person would face departmental or criminal charges. The...
3 Memphis EMTs fired for their response to the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
Three EMTs who responded to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were fired Monday after an internal investigation, the Memphis Fire Department said. Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were found to have violated multiple department policies in their patient response to Nichols on Jan. 7, the fire department said in a statement.
Funeral services for Tyre Nichols in Memphis
We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as funeral services are held in Memphis, Tennessee, for Tyre Nichols, who died days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop. Ben Crump, the attorney for Nichols' family, will make remarks and civil rights leader Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.Feb. 1, 2023.
Two more officers relieved of duty for Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating
Two more Memphis police officers were relieved of duty for the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols and were placed on administrative leave shortly after the January 7 traffic stop. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest on the investigation and more on the pressure for lawmakers to address police reform.Jan. 31, 2023.
Ben Crump asks why officers couldn't 'see humanity in Tyre?'
Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump asked why the Memphis police officers involved in the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols “couldn’t they see the humanity in Tyre.” Crump said there will be justice for Tyre Nichols. Feb. 1, 2023.
Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death
The Memphis Fire Department has now fired two EMTs and a lieutenant claiming they violated “numerous policies and protocols” when they were called to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest after he was beaten and pepper-sprayed. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson has the latest. Jan. 31, 2023.
Tyre Nichols’ life celebrated by thousands at funeral
The family of Tyre Nichols celebrated his 29 years of life today as thousands poured into the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for his funeral, including Vice President Kamala Harris, and the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson shared more on the new details that are emerging about the former Memphis police officers now charged with the brutal beating.Feb. 2, 2023.
Watch: Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols' funeral
Vice president Kamala Harris makes remarks at the funeral service for Tyre Nichols, five days after the city of Memphis released videos showing him being beaten by police. Feb. 1, 2023.
NBC News
579K+
Followers
66K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0