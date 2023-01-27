ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral services for Tyre Nichols in Memphis

We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as funeral services are held in Memphis, Tennessee, for Tyre Nichols, who died days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop. Ben Crump, the attorney for Nichols' family, will make remarks and civil rights leader Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.Feb. 1, 2023.
Two more officers relieved of duty for Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating

Two more Memphis police officers were relieved of duty for the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols and were placed on administrative leave shortly after the January 7 traffic stop. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest on the investigation and more on the pressure for lawmakers to address police reform.Jan. 31, 2023.
Tyre Nichols’ life celebrated by thousands at funeral

The family of Tyre Nichols celebrated his 29 years of life today as thousands poured into the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for his funeral, including Vice President Kamala Harris, and the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson shared more on the new details that are emerging about the former Memphis police officers now charged with the brutal beating.Feb. 2, 2023.
