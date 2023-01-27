The family of Tyre Nichols celebrated his 29 years of life today as thousands poured into the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for his funeral, including Vice President Kamala Harris, and the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson shared more on the new details that are emerging about the former Memphis police officers now charged with the brutal beating.Feb. 2, 2023.

