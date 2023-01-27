Imagine Dave Bautista breaking Batman's back with a Batista Bomb. Well, it could have happened. Back in 2021, Bautista told an audience at Justice Con that he had personally lobbied Warner Bros. for a chance to play Batman's super-strong antagonist. That was before James Gunn, who worked with Bautista on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, became DC's shepherd of superheroes. Unfortunately, it's unlikely we'll ever see him in the supervillain's signature headgear.

2 DAYS AGO