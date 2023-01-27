Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
EW.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now streaming on Disney+: All the spoilers, Easter eggs, and more
Disney+ is ready to bring Wakanda to your living room. After hitting theaters in November 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally making its streaming debut, arriving on Disney+ today. Ryan Coogler's superhero sequel marks the official end of Marvel's Phase 4 — as well as being a bittersweet tribute to original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.
EW.com
David Harbour keeps a framed photo of Hellboy in his closet to humble himself
David Harbour is staying humble with a little help from his old pal Hellboy. While taking Architectural Digest on a tour of his Brooklyn home with wife Lily Allen, the Stranger Things actor revealed that he keeps a framed portrait of himself as Hellboy tucked away in his closet to help him stay grounded.
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
EW.com
Dave Bautista no longer feels he can 'bring justice to Bane' as James Gunn reboots DC 'from scratch'
Imagine Dave Bautista breaking Batman's back with a Batista Bomb. Well, it could have happened. Back in 2021, Bautista told an audience at Justice Con that he had personally lobbied Warner Bros. for a chance to play Batman's super-strong antagonist. That was before James Gunn, who worked with Bautista on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, became DC's shepherd of superheroes. Unfortunately, it's unlikely we'll ever see him in the supervillain's signature headgear.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
EW.com
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
EW.com
Watch an exclusive clip from the Oscar-nominated Close, the Belgian boyhood drama unlike anything else
Lukas Dhont's Close, now in theaters, opens on a note of pure, euphoric bliss. It requires no words and barely has any; watching it, you immediately understand what is meant when people describe the movies as a universal language. (Not for nothing, Close has been nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar, in a competitive year.)
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg opens The View with hilarious special announcement: 'I sat on my glasses'
After a spate of maniacal inanimate objects — Joy Behar's nefarious chair, her noisy cell phone, and the elevator in her apartment building — spent most of 2022 terrorizing the ladies of The View, longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg is finally striking back. "I need to tell you that...
EW.com
Salma Hayek got her first ever lap dance from Channing Tatum while filming Magic Mike's Last Dance
No tap dancing around the truth here! Salma Hayek is dishing about receiving her first ever lap dance from Channing Tatum while on the set of Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actress, who performed scenes of exotic dancing in 1996's From Dusk Till Dawn and 1999's Dogma, explained that it was extremely fun for the tables to be turned for a change while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.
EW.com
80 for Brady stars love that it's inspired by a true story
80 for Brady seems like the perfect comedic vehicle for four of our greatest living actresses — it's also inspired by real women. "The story's based on actual women that live in Boston," Lily Tomlin tells EW. "But we haven't got to meet any of them yet." Tomlin is...
EW.com
3 things we'd love to see from James Gunn's DC plans, including better villains
Since director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran took over DC Films as co-chairs last year, rumors have swirled about what their vision for the future of Warner Bros. superhero movies will look like. Henry Cavill was back in as Superman, then he was out again. Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot may or may not continue their Wonder Woman movies.
EW.com
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson to play the King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic
The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has found its King of Pop. Director Antoine Fuqua (Emancipation) revealed on Instagram Monday morning that Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the iconic musician in the upcoming Michael. "Proud to announce @jafaarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of...
EW.com
Conservative View star sparks Joy Behar, wants Marie Kondo to remove cohost's 'old picture' from dressing room
Alyssa Farah Griffin later brought the giant photo to the set, and Behar hilariously threw it away from her: "I don't want it!" In the words of celebrity declutter queen Marie Kondo, we love mess — especially on The View. As the panelists discussed Kondo's recent admission that she's...
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks is ready to be one bad mother (if you're one of the Instagram trolls terrorizing her digital presence) — all while nurturing new talent as an excellent drag mother to her freshly adopted children. The Houston diva exclusively opens up...
EW.com
Jerrod Carmichael sets HBO comedy docuseries fresh off Golden Globes hosting gig
Get ready to see more of Jerrod Carmichael. The stand-up comic and recent Golden Globes host is set to star in a comedy documentary series for HBO, the network announced Wednesday. The yet-untitled series will center on Carmichael's personal life, following him through encounters with friends, families, and strangers amid...
EW.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar says secret Buffy producer Dolly Parton sent the cast Christmas gifts
What a way to make a livin': Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the longstanding rumor that Dolly Parton served as a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. What's more, the country legend used to send the cast of the supernatural series gifts during the holidays. Gellar shared the tidbit during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, after host Jimmy Fallon questioned the validity of the rumor of Parton being an uncredited producer.
EW.com
New DC boss says canceling Batgirl was the right move: 'That film was not releasable'
Even with the recent shakeup at DC Studios, Batgirl is going to remain in the vault. Leslie Grace was set to star as vigilante hero Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a planned film for HBO Max, but last year Warner Bros. made the shocking announcement that it was canceling the film entirely — even though production had almost finished.
EW.com
James Gunn on Zachary Levi tweet: Plans can't change 'because an actor says something that I don't agree with'
Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi caused a bit of a stir over the weekend. The actor surprised fans when he quote-tweeted Lyndon Wood (a British TV host and business consultant whose Twitter bio brags about being called "anti-vax" and "transphobic") asking who agrees that Pfizer poses "a real danger to the world." Pfizer is one of the pharmaceutical companies that produces COVID-19 vaccines.
Comments / 0