Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Police: Group steals penguin sculpture from 21c Hotel in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are looking trying to find out who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel in Durham. Surveillance pictures show several people involved in the theft of a purple carving from the hotel and art museum on North Corcoran Street. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

ALDI deals Feb. 1-7: Cherries, Mandarins, avocados, chicken drumsticks, Brie

ALDI has new grocery sales starting Feb. 1 including cherries, Mandarins, Baby Bella mushrooms, avocados, red grapes, chicken drumsticks, Smithfield pork roast, Brie and more. The prices below are valid at select Raleigh, NC area ALDI locations. You can verify the prices for your specific store on the ALDI website. The list above is not a guarantee of price. See the ad online or at your store for the sales at your local ALDI.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos

MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
MEBANE, NC
WRAL News

Wake mulling new magnet school programs in eastern part of county

CARY, N.C. — Wake County school leaders are considering turning two more schools into magnet schools. East Wake High School would specialize in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (known as “STEAM” curriculum), and Wendell Middle School would focus on arts and design. That would be...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh man wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

Eugene Hunt bought a $20 scratch-off ticket, and ended up winning $100,000. Hunt bought his 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket from Butner Family Fare on Central Avenue in Butner. The 100X The Cash game debuted in December with five $2 million prizes and ten $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid

Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Durham redistricting plan more than doubles school bus driver shortage

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools’ major redistricting plan doesn’t take effect until the 2024-25 year, but it will require dozens more school bus drivers. “Legacy students,” who will be in fourth and fifth grade then, will be allowed to stay at their school when the district’s “Growing Together” plan takes effect in the 2024-25 school year. Siblings can also request to stay until the older child moves on.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

