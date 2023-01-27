Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Police: Group steals penguin sculpture from 21c Hotel in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are looking trying to find out who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel in Durham. Surveillance pictures show several people involved in the theft of a purple carving from the hotel and art museum on North Corcoran Street. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
Residents in Boylan Heights discuss planned towers in historic neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Developers want to rezone an entire block of West Hargett Street between Boylan Avenue and St. Mary's Street. At the Pullen Community Center, residents went to a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the rezoning request. Attorneys for the developers laid out the plan for a 20-story...
ALDI deals Feb. 1-7: Cherries, Mandarins, avocados, chicken drumsticks, Brie
ALDI has new grocery sales starting Feb. 1 including cherries, Mandarins, Baby Bella mushrooms, avocados, red grapes, chicken drumsticks, Smithfield pork roast, Brie and more. The prices below are valid at select Raleigh, NC area ALDI locations. You can verify the prices for your specific store on the ALDI website. The list above is not a guarantee of price. See the ad online or at your store for the sales at your local ALDI.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Durham police find $5,000 penguin sculpture after art piece stolen from hotel
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police have found a penguin sculpture after they said the piece was stolen from the 21c Hotel in Durham. Surveillance pictures show several people involved in the theft of a fuchsia carving from the hotel and art museum on North Corcoran Street. A social media...
Making room for change: One of Cary's oldest homes to be relocated, replaced by new downtown development
One of the oldest remaining homes in Cary will soon be moved to a new location in the center of a rapidly growing downtown. Built roughly 150 years ago, the Ivey-Ellington Waddell House is one of only four Cary properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This...
Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start
DURHAM, N.C. — On the first day of January, five people were shot outside a Subway on North Miami Boulevard. Now. on the final day of the month, four people were shot on Sudbury Road. Two of them did not survive. The two men who died in this shooting...
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos
MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
New study finds it takes 4 people to afford apartment in Raleigh
A new Zillow study discovered it takes four people to cover the cost of rent for an apartment in Raleigh. Chelsea Byrd went out on her own in a one-bedroom apartment, paying $700 a month. Since then, she has become a mom with a growing family, paying $1,400 for two bedrooms in Raleigh.
18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection
DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
Food Lion Deals Feb. 1-7: Lemons, iceberg lettuce, cantaloupe, ground turkey, beef chuck roast, 1-day sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Feb. 1 including a 1-day sale, a Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion, orange juice, lemons, iceberg lettuce, cantaloupe, ground turkey, beef chick roast, sausage, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Tetley tea bags and more.
Wake mulling new magnet school programs in eastern part of county
CARY, N.C. — Wake County school leaders are considering turning two more schools into magnet schools. East Wake High School would specialize in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (known as “STEAM” curriculum), and Wendell Middle School would focus on arts and design. That would be...
Raleigh man wins $100,000 scratch-off prize
Eugene Hunt bought a $20 scratch-off ticket, and ended up winning $100,000. Hunt bought his 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket from Butner Family Fare on Central Avenue in Butner. The 100X The Cash game debuted in December with five $2 million prizes and ten $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes...
Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid
Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Apex while trying to resell watch
APEX, N.C. — A man told Apex police he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to resell a watch. Police said three people met the man around 9:30 Monday night in the 400 block of West Street in Apex. Two people showed interest in the watch, but the man couldn't settle on a price.
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
Durham redistricting plan more than doubles school bus driver shortage
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools’ major redistricting plan doesn’t take effect until the 2024-25 year, but it will require dozens more school bus drivers. “Legacy students,” who will be in fourth and fifth grade then, will be allowed to stay at their school when the district’s “Growing Together” plan takes effect in the 2024-25 school year. Siblings can also request to stay until the older child moves on.
Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
