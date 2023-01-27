Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Man charged after 2 rape cases reported at Missoula tattoo parlor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
NBCMontana
Missoula officials report spike in false reports of unshoveled sidewalks
MISSOULA, Mont. — City officials in Missoula say they're seeing a spike in false reports of property owners not shoveling their sidewalks. The city said it takes time for staff to write the violation, and it could lead to an unwarranted assessment on a property owner's tax bill. Officials...
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: Scammers ready to exploit broken hearts, hopeless romantics
MISSOULA, Mont. — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, but experts warn that more and more bad actors are after anything but true love. The National Retail Federation reports consumers spent around $24 billion dollars on Valentines day last year, which would make last year the second highest year on record.
NBCMontana
Missoula officials warn seniors about Medicare scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office are warning Montanans about a scam alert from Montana Senior Medicare Patrol. If anyone receives a call claiming to be from Medicare about receiving an arthritis kit, they should report it to the SMP.
NBCMontana
6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
NBCMontana
Frenchtown Rural Fire responds to rollover crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 75 on Interstate 90. Crews ask drivers to slow down and move over.
NBCMontana
UM study finds humans cause more destructive wildfires in West
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new study from the University of Montana and partners found humans cause more destructive wildfires in the West. The study shows humans ignited 76% of wildfires that destroyed structures. UM released the following information:. More than three times as many houses and other structures burned...
NBCMontana
Organizers announce $5 million in funding for Missoula butterfly house
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium and the Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation raised some hefty donations. Organizers announced on Tuesday they received $5.3 million in private funding toward Missoula's first butterfly house at the Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center and Rocky Mountain Gardens. Construction is...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to discuss Higgins Corridor proposal
MISSOULA, Mont. — After two years of studying and seeking public comment, a plan to transform the Higgins Corridor is now before Missoula City Council. Missoula's Department of Public Works and Mobility presented the preferred project, which stretches from Brooks to Broadway and aims to showcase the Higgins Corridor as the heart of downtown.
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
NBCMontana
Missoula's Mountain Valley Inn gets new owners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The hospitality company Lodge Camps purchased the Mountain Valley Inn property in Missoula. The lodging company caters to outdoor enthusiasts and provides local experiences by partnering with local vendors. Construction is slated to begin in the coming months, and crews hope to have it completed within...
NBCMontana
1st round of vehicle reservations sells out for Glacier
MISSOULA, Mont. — Vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park are completely booked for Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork between May 26 and June 30. The park posted an update Wednesday morning saying that 99% of spots were booked. The latest update from the National Park Service says tickets...
NBCMontana
Glacier opens vehicle reservations this Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park is reminding visitors that vehicle reservations become available this Wednesday at 8 a.m. Mountain time. Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road west side entrances and the North Fork area from May 26 through Sept. 10. Starting July 1, vehicle reservations are required to...
NBCMontana
Light snow to create slick roads, valley inversion midweek
Light snow has developed across western Montana this morning. New snow amounts of up to an inch will be possible in many valley locations. Evaro Hill, Seeley Lake, Columbia Falls, and West Glacier could see as much as 3 inches of snow. This light snow will fall on snow-packed and icy roads. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the 10s and 20s.
