Light snow has developed across western Montana this morning. New snow amounts of up to an inch will be possible in many valley locations. Evaro Hill, Seeley Lake, Columbia Falls, and West Glacier could see as much as 3 inches of snow. This light snow will fall on snow-packed and icy roads. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the 10s and 20s.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO