Read full article on original website
Related
mytotalretail.com
Digital Shelf Strategy: The Key to Commerce Success
We’ve all found ourselves wandering through stores, browsing the shelves, picking up items to check them out and deciding which to buy — and which to put back. Digital shelves work the same way but in the virtual world. Shoppers rely on this collection of digital touchpoints to engage with brands and seek, research and purchase different products.
mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Are Using Customer Delivery Personas to Protect Profit Margins
Despite record levels of inflation and rising interest rates, there’s good news for retailers: holiday spending was forecasted to be healthy. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday retail sales in the U.S. during November and December were expected to increase 6 percent to 8 percent from 2021 levels to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.
mytotalretail.com
Supply Chain Compliance: Why Product Provenance Matters
With a new year upon us, one of the first things on the horizon for the industry is the introduction of the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1 in Germany. The legislation aims to improve the international human rights situation by making it legally binding to ensure certain standards of due diligence in supply chains are met.
mytotalretail.com
What's Next for Smaller Retailers in 2023?
2022 was in many ways a challenging year for retail, marked by economic fears and shifts in consumer sentiment. While there are signs that retail may be beginning to stabilize, with record sales being recorded during last year’s Black Friday, there are also clear indicators that shoppers’ behaviors are constantly shifting.
mytotalretail.com
Owning the Retail Floor in 2023
While the holiday shopping season may be over, busy retail environments are still thriving. As in-person shopping reaches pre-pandemic levels, staying connected is a must for retail workers on the move. From the shop floor to the stockroom and checkout counter, retail store associates are the glue that holds the...
mytotalretail.com
Digital Transformation: The Key to Success for Retail in a Recession
The U.S. economy is on the brink of a recession. Despite a strong labor market, negative GDP growth rates have led some to predict a 96 percent likelihood of a recession within the next year. Regardless of this outlook, Americans are still willing to shop — spending 17 percent more last Black Friday weekend than in 2021. While steep discounts attract buyers, they often mean slimmer margins for retailers, exemplifying the tightrope retailers must walk to stay successful in this challenging market.
mytotalretail.com
Why Lack of Inventory Transparency May Be Hindering Your Business Growth
Calculating how much inventory to keep on hand can sometimes feel like a Goldilocks story. Too much inventory and you’re left with wasted product. Not enough inventory and you’re left with unhappy shoppers and lost profit. Oftentimes, the amount of inventory on hand is a result of supply...
mytotalretail.com
Retail in 2023: Back to Basics
Over the last several years we’ve seen a tremendous boon in direct-to-consumer (DTC) and e-commerce strategies for retail. Venture capital flooded into the category leaving incumbent retailers feeling pressured. 2022 started to see a reversal of some of these trends. The first half of the year saw consumers back in stores to the detriment of e-commerce as many industry watchers touted the importance of omnichannel strategies. The second half was plagued by concerns of inflation and a possible recession, depressing consumer spending with a migration to value. This dynamic is worsening an already alarming excess inventory problem. While Black Friday hit nominal records, discretionary spend actually fell below 2019 levels, with revenues down 5 percent and units down 8 percent. In 2023, we see a challenged consumer market that will reinforce many of the fundamentals of retail.
mytotalretail.com
A Pair of 2023 E-Commerce Fraud Trends and How to Stop Them
Debit card/credit card fraud is in steep decline as a concern for retailers, proving that anti-fraud and cybersecurity programs really do work. But like the many-headed Hydra from Greek mythology, cybercrime seems to sprout two new nefarious tactics for each one we mitigate. When it comes to retail, malicious actors are relentless, and we should expect nothing less in 2023.
mytotalretail.com
What Retailers Should Know About Influencer Marketing
Advertising took a drastic shift in a new direction when social media became a prevalent form of communicating and sharing ideas. The concept of the influencer put marketing in the hands of everyday users who amassed a trusting following. Based on 2023 influencer marketing reports, influencer advertising is as important as ever, with the market size jumping $2.2 billion from 2022 to 2023. This figure is expected to grow even more from 2023 to 2025, more than doubling in size since 2020.
mytotalretail.com
Brand Reliance on Cookies is Ruining the Element of Surprise for Consumers (and Yes, They Resent it)
Forget about "Cookie Doomsday." Even if Google never fully deprecates the third-party cookie in Chrome, retailers still need to ditch those bits of code as soon as they can. The simple fact is that third-party cookies are destroying consumers’ ability to shop the way they want to shop, and the long-term fallout from the resulting consumer frustration could be devastating for retailers.
mytotalretail.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to Shutter All Harmon Stores
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Friday it was closing an additional 87 of its flagship stores and its entire Harmon chain of drugstores, as the retailer struggles to find financial support to keep its operations funded. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, also said the company is closing five of its Buybuy Baby stores. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. had about 50 Harmon stores as of February 2022. The latest closings are in addition to a plan announced in August to shut 150 lower-performing Bed Bath & Beyond locations.
Comments / 0