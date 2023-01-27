Over the last several years we’ve seen a tremendous boon in direct-to-consumer (DTC) and e-commerce strategies for retail. Venture capital flooded into the category leaving incumbent retailers feeling pressured. 2022 started to see a reversal of some of these trends. The first half of the year saw consumers back in stores to the detriment of e-commerce as many industry watchers touted the importance of omnichannel strategies. The second half was plagued by concerns of inflation and a possible recession, depressing consumer spending with a migration to value. This dynamic is worsening an already alarming excess inventory problem. While Black Friday hit nominal records, discretionary spend actually fell below 2019 levels, with revenues down 5 percent and units down 8 percent. In 2023, we see a challenged consumer market that will reinforce many of the fundamentals of retail.

