Benton, AR

KATV

Little Rock police looking for a man wanted for rape

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a man wanted for rape. Fredrick Ray Knight has a warrant out for rape. Police are asking for anyone with information oh where Knight could be to contact detectives at (501) 404-3124 or (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
National Weather Force

ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through Thursday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Arkansas, which does include the Little Rock forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel through I-30 and I-40, peaking on Tuesday across the area.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Female-Owned Food Truck Offers the Best Pink Pizza in Arkansas

Food trucks are all the rave these days, there's always someone out there trying to do something different than stands out from other food vendors. After a little research, I found one located in Cabot, Arkansas it's named, "The Pink Pepperoni" and it's a one-of-kind food truck that was founded by Brooke Ashworth. Their slogan, "Everything is Better in Pink" pretty much says it all and with Valentine's Day just around the corner why not try their.
CABOT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison

Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

