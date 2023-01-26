Read full article on original website
Little Rock police looking for a man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a man wanted for rape. Fredrick Ray Knight has a warrant out for rape. Police are asking for anyone with information oh where Knight could be to contact detectives at (501) 404-3124 or (501) 371-4829.
Benton 13-year-old hit-and-run laid to rest amid investigation
The casket is now closed but the investigation is still open into the death of a 13-year-old in Benton. Saturday, Family and friends remembered the teen's life.
Conway police make arrests in shooting that left 3 injured
Conway police arrested two men who they believe are connected to a shooting that left three people injured.
One man dead after Saturday morning collision in Pulaski County
A man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in rural Pulaski County.
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing
A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Baseline Road
A bystander was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.
Little Rock mayor promises transparent policing in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following the release of video footage showing the violent beating that claimed Tyre Nichols' life, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a statement promising transparent policing.
Arkansas 4-H BB Shooting Championships held on Saturday
Young sharp shooters from across the Natural State gathered Saturday at the Pulaski County extension offices for a BB gun competition.
Police’s message to parents after Russellville elementary students eat possible THC candy at school
Three Russellville School District elementary students were taken to the hospital after eating candy that possibly contained THC.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
Arkansas inmate serving 15-year sentence, dies from altercation injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released information about a death of an inmate from Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. Timothy Hedrick, 29 died on Jan. 14 at the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His death was due to injuries involving other inmates in...
Arkansas resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Arkansas, which does include the Little Rock forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel through I-30 and I-40, peaking on Tuesday across the area.
Female-Owned Food Truck Offers the Best Pink Pizza in Arkansas
Food trucks are all the rave these days, there's always someone out there trying to do something different than stands out from other food vendors. After a little research, I found one located in Cabot, Arkansas it's named, "The Pink Pepperoni" and it's a one-of-kind food truck that was founded by Brooke Ashworth. Their slogan, "Everything is Better in Pink" pretty much says it all and with Valentine's Day just around the corner why not try their.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
