A German shepherd named Indy who spent hours at the bottom of a 30- to 50-foot hole in a South Bay backyard Wednesday afternoon was pulled to safety by firefighters. The call to firefighters was made at around 2:30 p.m. Indy's owner said the dog is a veteran of a sheriff's department in Arizona, and that he rents out part of his large property near Vista and Bonita Glen drives in Chula Vista for other owners who want to give their pups a space to run.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO