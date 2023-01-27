ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Begins Enforcing New Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance in Beach Communities

For the past two years, Albert has set up in the same spot on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk making and selling custom jewelry. “I do super unique things and then more generic stuff too but I just do it because I believe that this is a really good way to connect with people,” said Albert, a sidewalk vendor in Pacific Beach.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Bear Orphaned Possibly by Winter Storm Undergoes Care in San Diego County

A bed-headed black bear cub that may have been orphaned by recent winter storms was rescued and transported to San Diego County for rehabilitation. The San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center took in a roughly 10-month-old female cub on Jan. 26. The young bear was found thin and abandoned in Bakersfield last month and was then rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Alaska Airlines Increases Nonstops to the East Coast, Pacific Northwest

Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday. Alaska will also run seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, Florida, beginning Oct. 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Popular Pine Valley Diner Slated to Close, Owners Announce

A mountain-area diner that’s been a popular stop for Pine Valley visitors strolling by for the snow seasons is slated to close early February, the owners announced. Major’s Diner, which is nestled in the Cleveland National Forest on historic Highway 80, will be shutting down Feb. 5. The comfort foods eatery announced earlier this month on its Facebook page that its owners lost the lease for the restaurant.
PINE VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Firefighters Rescue German Shephard That Fell Down 30-Foot Hole in South Bay

A German shepherd named Indy who spent hours at the bottom of a 30- to 50-foot hole in a South Bay backyard Wednesday afternoon was pulled to safety by firefighters. The call to firefighters was made at around 2:30 p.m. Indy's owner said the dog is a veteran of a sheriff's department in Arizona, and that he rents out part of his large property near Vista and Bonita Glen drives in Chula Vista for other owners who want to give their pups a space to run.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's How Much Rain and Snow This Storm Dumped on San Diego

Another multi-day storm soaked San Diego County to start this week. Thankfully, this one didn't bring surging tides and destructive winds along with it -- but it did bring snow. That means instead of counting toppled trees and calculating damage to city infrastructure, we can just focus on how much...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Fall On The Road At Nevada

San Diego State was in position late to earn a key road win in the Mountain West Conference, but Nevada closed the game on an 18-9 run, pulling away for a 75-66 victory. After beating the 22nd ranked Aztecs, Nevada students stormed the court at the Lawlor Events Center. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA

