Richmond, VA

cbs19news

VBPD announces grant for Arc of Virginia awareness campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding will go to help create a campaign to increase awareness of individuals with disabilities and how they contribute to Virginia. The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities recently announced that the Arc of Virginia will receive $200,000 for the campaign. According to a...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Emergency alert system fully transitions away from sirens at North Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living within 10 miles of the North Anna Power Station will no longer hear sirens. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says the sirens have officially been retired and emergency alerts will come through cell phones and television or radio broadcasters. According to...
cbs19news

Lack of winter weather to blame for increased gas prices

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices have climbed dramatically in the past few weeks in Charlottesville, and weather may be to blame. As of Monday, the average price of gas in Charlottesville was $3.46 per gallon, which is more than 20 cents higher than the same time last year.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Louisa County sends six more to play college football

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

