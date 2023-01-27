Read full article on original website
City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
Grant given to YWCA to offer free child care to qualifying families in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a grant from the city of El Paso. The grant allows the YWCA to offer free childcare to qualifying families. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The...
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
El Paso woman known as 'Kiss Lady' recognized by The Hershey Company
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was recognized by The Hershey Company as being the "Kiss Lady." Mary Riehl has handed out Hershey's Kisses to community members at the Wellington Chew Senior Center for several years. Her son Alan sent a letter to The Hershey Company...
City of El Paso supports joint venture that looks to expand flights between US, Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hoping to bring in more international flights to Mexico by supporting a joint venture between Allegiant and Viva Aerobus airlines. City leaders voted six to one to approve El Paso International Airport submitting a letter to the Secretary...
Las Cruces Public Schools host public meetings to preview draft calendar for 2023-2024
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools has created a draft school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. LCPS will host a town hall-style meeting on Thursday to share the draft school calendar. The LCPS board could vote to approve the calendar at their next regular...
YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
Miners pen 39 total recruits in 2023 class, Dimel expects most to contribute immediately
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Miners signed their largest recruiting class under head coach Dana Dimel with 39 new student-athletes set to join the program in 2023. Thirteen of those 39 put the pen to paper on National Signing Day and Dimel said he expects many to jump into key roles for their team come this fall.
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
Complaints filed against Las Cruces schools superintendent; board to hire investigator
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools board of education will hire an outside investigator to look into complaints and grievances against LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. CBS4 spoke with LCPS board of education President Teresa Tenorio who said board members unanimously voted for her to have...
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
NMSU accepts applications for engineering summer program for middle, high school students
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University has hosted the NM PREP Middle School Academy and high school academy program since 2016. The program is a hands-on, engineering summer program. NM PREP will host four programs on the Las Cruces campus, one near the San Ildefonso Pueblo...
Welding program sparks high schools students' interest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High schoolers get a chance to become certified for jobs in the industrial and commercial welding industries as they learn from experts. Premier High School and Sun City Welding Academy teamed so students could learn a new trade. A welding and fabrication shop at...
Child at El Segundo Barrio school taken to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A child at a school in El Segundo Barrio was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The El Paso Independent School District said a student at Guillen Middle School was injured by accident during...
