State Should Support Local School Districts, Not Dictate to Them, Legislation Declares (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Senator Shelly Short (R-Addy), responding to new decrees from Olympia’s education bureaucracy on everything from mask mandates to curriculum, says local school boards need some breathing room, and should be allowed to make decisions for themselves. Short has introduced Senate Bill 5029, a...
Maternity-Support Bills Introduced to Ensure Pregnant Women Have a Choice (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – While Democratic legislators advocate legislation that seems aimed at making Washington a destination for women seeking abortions, state Senator Ron Muzzall (R-Oak Harbor) has introduced two proposals aimed at aiding women who choose motherhood. Senate Bill 5580 would direct the state Health Care Authority to support...
Idaho Might Have Safe Deposit Box Contents that Belong to You (Listen)
LEWISTON, ID – Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth today kicked off National Unclaimed Property Month. Each year, the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money and property from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners. The State of Idaho is responsible for safeguarding the money until claimed by the rightful owners or heirs. By law, businesses must attempt to contact the owner of the money in an effort to return it. If the owner doesn’t respond to the business, the money is considered abandoned. Businesses and organizations must review their records for unclaimed money and report the money annually to Unclaimed Property.
Nominations for 2024 Idaho Teacher of the Year Being Sought
BOISE, ID – The Idaho State Department of Education is now accepting applications for Idaho’s most prestigious award in teaching, Teacher of the Year. Nominations are due by March 20th; it is open to public school teachers teaching any subject at any grade level in any part of the State of Idaho.
