Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 31
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Jan. 31, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO. Deputy...
Hightman’s jury trial will begin April 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Missing Gillette resident Irene Gakwa’s fiancé is due back in court in early April, according to Campbell County court documents. Nathan Hightman’s jury trial will begin at 9 a.m. April 3, the documents said. It will be a 10-day, stacked trial before Judge James Causey.
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Traffic accident, Jan. 27, Interstate 90, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/31/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Jan. 31:. At 8:29 a.m. to the 500 block of Running W Drive for a hazmat investigation. At 10:28 a.m. to Country Club Road for an emergency medical response. At 12:53 p.m. to Country...
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
Obituaries: Gleason; Walton
William Michael Gleason: November 17, 1953 — January 28, 2023. William “Bill” Michael Gleason was born November17, 1953 to Wendell “Bud” Gleason and Gail (Butler) Gleason in Gillette, WY. He passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Bill was raised in Weston, WY on the Gleason...
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
(PHOTOS) Bishop visits Gillette’s Catholic school
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Diocese of Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler visited St. John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette this morning in a celebration for Catholic Schools Week. Today’s theme for Catholic Schools Week 2023 is Celebrating the Nation, Marketing/Fundraiser Coordinator Carly Goosman said. Music Teacher Paul Casey joined...
CAM-PLEX asks for volunteers for 75th National High School Finals Rodeo
GILLETTE, Wyo. — CAM-PLEX is preparing for the 75th anniversary National High School Finals Rodeo, which will take place July 16 to 22 this year. CAM-PLEX Executive Director Aaron Lyles sent out an email this afternoon requesting volunteers. He said the facility will need 600 volunteers for the event.
Happy Girls Don’t Do That leader announces fundraiser results
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Happy Girls Don’t Do That raised roughly $3,200 through its first gala fundraiser, MaLinda Perry, who’s the Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at the helm of the organization, said today. Perry said the goal for the fundraiser, which took place New Year’s Eve, was to...
Hands on Pottery to host fundraiser for family of Irene Gakwa
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hands on Pottery and Find Irene Gakwa will be hosting a 1-year remembrance event for Irene Gakwa on Feb. 20. Event organizers invite the public to join them in painting mugs in remembrance of Gakwa’s disappearance. Painting will take place in three time slots: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Bitter cold will ease today, temps to rise through the week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest blast of winter chill will ease today as its associated arctic front moves east and warmer air filters into the region. Gillette will start today off frosty at -14 degrees and wind chills of -27. That has prompted the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to keep a Wind Chill Warning in place through 11 a.m. today. Winds today will come from the west at 10 to 14 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
CAM-PLEX will present ‘The Jungle Book’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — CAM-PLEX’s Rural Arts Program will bring The Jungle Book to the stage with a musical production at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Center, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette. “In this musical production, [Rudyard] Kipling’s tales are brought to life with great scenery, cool...
St. John Paul II Catholic School will host meet-and-greet Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — St. John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette will have a meet and greet event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2. The event will include hotdogs, s’mores, prizes and more. Current families who bring a new family that enrolls will receive a credit for...
