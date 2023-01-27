ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard.

    Armed robbery suspect near 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 6, 2023 (LVMPD)
    Armed robbery suspect near 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 6, 2023 (LVMPD)

It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.

Las Vegas police did not identify the exact business that was targeted.

The suspect is accused of entering the business, grabbing merchandise, threatening employees with a large machete, and leaving the business with stolen items.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 30-50 years old, approximately 6’ tall, heavy set, wearing a dark shirt, and pants, a gray hoodie, a black Raiders hat, and black, white, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through CrimeStoppers may result in a cash reward.

