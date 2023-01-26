Denton is a small city a few miles northwest of Dallas, Texas. Split from the big city by Lewisville Lake and a few small towns, Denton is a charming commuter town with a distinctive rural atmosphere. Denton may be a good choice if you’re looking for a laid-back, quieter alternative to bustling Dallas. With a population of about 150,000 residents and the University of North Texas student population, the city may be small compared to the nearby metropolis, but it’s full of life. You’ll find lots of things to do in Denton.

