Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft
(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
KKTV
WATCH: Man gets max sentence after hitting Colorado Springs police officer while high on meth
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
KKTV
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that investigators believe stemmed from a road rage incident. The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2022 in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. Three cars were involved and one person, 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died at the scene. Michael’s father, Michael David Tapia Sr. was driving one of the vehicles and was charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault along with DUI.
Pueblo Police looking for identity theft suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing a purse and using her credit cards at multiple locations. PPD said if you have information about the suspect to call Detective Cantin at (719) 553-2506 or if you would like to […]
KKTV
Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
KKTV
6-year prison sentence for man who crashed head-on with a police officer in Colorado Springs while high on meth
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth. The crash happened on July 26, 2022, in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North...
Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cigarette-toting serial robber is dodging investigators. Pueblo Police say the suspect has robbed multiple businesses in the past couple of weeks. Suspected Serial Robber (PPD) The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing black, horn-rimmed glasses, and wearing a black hoodie; another time, he was also wearing the identical black The post On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects appeared first on KRDO.
Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
Deceased person found inside Pueblo house fire
A deceased person was found as firefighters were battling a house fire in Pueblo Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.
cpr.org
DA drops charges against man allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers following traffic stop
The District Attorney in El Paso County has dropped all charges against Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black man who was allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers during a traffic stop in October 2022. Gadson's lawyer said he was hospitalized with a brain injury, a black eye and other injuries...
KKTV
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The information and mugshots in this article were information provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. As of Jan. 23, all warrants were still active. If you have information on the location for the following suspects, you could be eligible for...
KKTV
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
Colorado Springs distracted driver arrested, accused of starting chain reaction of crashes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was arrested Saturday evening after police say they caused a chain reaction car accident on I-25 near Circle Dr. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a distracted driver of a black Ford truck looked away from the road and didn't realize traffic was slowing. That resulted in The post Colorado Springs distracted driver arrested, accused of starting chain reaction of crashes appeared first on KRDO.
Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
TCSO: Father used air rifle to kill 5-year-old, himself
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has released additional information related to the murder-suicide that occurred in Florissant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an effort to answer inquiries about the lack of an Amber Alert or use of the Red Flag Law to prevent the death of a five-year-old boy. TCSO […]
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff in Security-Widefield
WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. 1 killed in...
KKTV
“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case. Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.
KKTV
2 dogs die in fire south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night in the Security area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. and crews reportedly arrived on scene in less than a minute. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.
KKTV
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
