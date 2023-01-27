ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft

(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
AVONDALE, CO
KKTV

3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that investigators believe stemmed from a road rage incident. The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2022 in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. Three cars were involved and one person, 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died at the scene. Michael’s father, Michael David Tapia Sr. was driving one of the vehicles and was charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault along with DUI.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for identity theft suspect

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing a purse and using her credit cards at multiple locations. PPD said if you have information about the suspect to call Detective Cantin at (719) 553-2506 or if you would like to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cigarette-toting serial robber is dodging investigators. Pueblo Police say the suspect has robbed multiple businesses in the past couple of weeks. Suspected Serial Robber (PPD) The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing black, horn-rimmed glasses, and wearing a black hoodie; another time, he was also wearing the identical black The post On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
MONUMENT, CO
KKTV

Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs distracted driver arrested, accused of starting chain reaction of crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was arrested Saturday evening after police say they caused a chain reaction car accident on I-25 near Circle Dr. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a distracted driver of a black Ford truck looked away from the road and didn't realize traffic was slowing. That resulted in The post Colorado Springs distracted driver arrested, accused of starting chain reaction of crashes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

TCSO: Father used air rifle to kill 5-year-old, himself

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has released additional information related to the murder-suicide that occurred in Florissant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an effort to answer inquiries about the lack of an Amber Alert or use of the Red Flag Law to prevent the death of a five-year-old boy. TCSO […]
FLORISSANT, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Standoff in Security-Widefield

WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. 1 killed in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 dogs die in fire south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night in the Security area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. and crews reportedly arrived on scene in less than a minute. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

