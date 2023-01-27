ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

If You Want To Live Forever, Here’s Why You Should Stay In New York

If you wanna live forever, you might want to reconsider moving. People in New York are living longer than people in other states. The average life expectancy in the United States is 79 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The logic behind that makes sense- Men tend to involve themselves in riskier activities, and another crazy statistic, men are involved in more vehicular accidents. Honestly, here in New York State, it appears we are all drinking from the same fountain that the family in Tuck Everlasting did.
NEW YORK STATE
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out

You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
NEW YORK STATE
2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!

Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations

A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
New Yorkers are Pushing for a Huge Minumum Wage Jump! Does Gov. Hochul Agree?

Employees in the state of New York are pushing for an increase to the state's minimum wage, and a significant one at that. New York State's minimum wage has seen an increase from $13.20 to $14.20 as of December 31st, 2022, with parts of the state reaching as high as $15.00 heading into the new year. Area residents are not satisfied yet, however, and are calling for annual increases to continue in the future.
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State

Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban

New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York

When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
