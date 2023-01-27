Read full article on original website
Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America
Officials are starting to worry that rate of new Empire State residents is declining more than most of the country. Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported more people are leaving New York State than any other state. New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again. New...
Just In Time For Valentines: “Super Gonorrhea” Threatens New York
Health officials in New York are on high alert to a new threat to the state: super gonorrhea. Super gonorrhea is another name for the gonorrhea superbug, a menacing new strain of the widespread sexually transmitted infection. Super gonorrhea has been slowly spreading through Europe and Asia, and has now...
If You Want To Live Forever, Here’s Why You Should Stay In New York
If you wanna live forever, you might want to reconsider moving. People in New York are living longer than people in other states. The average life expectancy in the United States is 79 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The logic behind that makes sense- Men tend to involve themselves in riskier activities, and another crazy statistic, men are involved in more vehicular accidents. Honestly, here in New York State, it appears we are all drinking from the same fountain that the family in Tuck Everlasting did.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
Here Are 10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State
If you have only ever ventured to “The Big Apple,” odds are you would probably struggle to pronounce some of these New York towns. A few of the most common mispronounced towns are located right here in Western New York. One of them is Corfu. If you read...
2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!
Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
What Happens After You Die? NY Legalizes Controversial 3rd Option
Until 2023, there have been two options for you in New York when you die: burial or cremation. But now, because of new legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul, there’s a third option for the deceased and their loved ones: having your dead body turned into dirt. It’s...
New Yorkers are Pushing for a Huge Minumum Wage Jump! Does Gov. Hochul Agree?
Employees in the state of New York are pushing for an increase to the state's minimum wage, and a significant one at that. New York State's minimum wage has seen an increase from $13.20 to $14.20 as of December 31st, 2022, with parts of the state reaching as high as $15.00 heading into the new year. Area residents are not satisfied yet, however, and are calling for annual increases to continue in the future.
Gov. Hochul Wants Big Price Hikes For 2023 New York State Fair
The Great New York State Fair is one of the biggest events of the summer. People flood the State Fairground in Syracuse for weeks of fair food, rides, and, of course, the free concerts. But fairgoers in 2023 may find a big change when it comes time to buy their tickets.
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying. A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:. In the less than...
This Upstate New York Deli Made the Top 100 Places to Eat In the Country
Do you consider yourself a foodie? Do you love a great steak, the perfect pizza and the art of hand rolled sushi? If you dream of dining, you need to know the only New York restaurant ranks in the 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat according to Yelp!. The first...
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For February 2023
February is the month of love in New York State. Maybe this month is a good time to focus on the love and safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for February 2023. How can you help make sure our...
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York
When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
