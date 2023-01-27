ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micco, FL

WFLA

Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
SARASOTA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Melbourne store sells $201K winning ticket

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Someone in Central Florida has yet to claim their winning ticket worth thousands!. The Florida Lottery said a 7-Eleven store located at 6411 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne sold a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $201,263.47. The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing are 1-11-17-24-33. The winner can...
MELBOURNE, FL
CBS Boston

Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station

WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 
WOBURN, MA
People

Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine

"Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead," Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, told the Florida Lottery Patience is a virtue, especially when it comes to the lottery. A Palm Beach County man recently won $1 million after a stranger cut in front of him at a lottery ticket machine inside his local supermarket, according to the Florida Lottery. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, told the Lottery that he stopped at the Publix in his hometown after "a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
addictedtovacation.com

Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes

The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Snook, pompano, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead at the Sebastian Inlet

This week’s fishing report at the Sebastian Inlet unveils a lot of activity on both the North and South Jetties in Sebastian, Florida. Many anglers told Sebastian Daily they caught catch & release snook, jack crevalles, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, black drum, and pompano. Our forecast this week shows great weather for fishing until a cold front moves in on Friday afternoon, potentially bringing some thunderstorms.
SEBASTIAN, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL

