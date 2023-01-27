Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Experience the thrill of an indoor ski jump.MoonSan Diego, CA
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Florida man buys $50 scratch-off, wins $1 million
A Florida man who bought a $50 scratch-off is $1 million richer.
Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
Florida Lottery: Melbourne store sells $201K winning ticket
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Someone in Central Florida has yet to claim their winning ticket worth thousands!. The Florida Lottery said a 7-Eleven store located at 6411 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne sold a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $201,263.47. The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing are 1-11-17-24-33. The winner can...
Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station
WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
Florida lottery winner turns $20 ticket into $5 million prize
Lottery tickets, like everything, have gotten pricey in recent years. Paying $20 for a lottery ticket might sound extravagant to some, but it was a superb investment for Alpeshkumar Patel, a Florida resident who turned it into a $5,000,000 prize.
Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine
"Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead," Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, told the Florida Lottery Patience is a virtue, especially when it comes to the lottery. A Palm Beach County man recently won $1 million after a stranger cut in front of him at a lottery ticket machine inside his local supermarket, according to the Florida Lottery. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, told the Lottery that he stopped at the Publix in his hometown after "a...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes
The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
“Find the One” Event at HALO No-Kill Rescue in Sebastian, Vero Beach
HALO No-Kill Rescue is hosting a “Find the One” Event from February 1 – 28, 2023, in which all adoption fees will be waived, and their staff and volunteers will be highlighting their favorites on their Facebook page. So, find the one at HALO’s Main Shelter or...
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he says
Sometimes taking the high road when somebody else takes the low road pays off, as it did in the case of 43-year-old Stephen Munoz Espinoza from Delray Beach, Florida, according to a news report.
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
Snook, pompano, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead at the Sebastian Inlet
This week’s fishing report at the Sebastian Inlet unveils a lot of activity on both the North and South Jetties in Sebastian, Florida. Many anglers told Sebastian Daily they caught catch & release snook, jack crevalles, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, black drum, and pompano. Our forecast this week shows great weather for fishing until a cold front moves in on Friday afternoon, potentially bringing some thunderstorms.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report have released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country.
DeSantis Says Bill for Florida to Take Over Disney’s Reedy Creek is in Development
A bill for the Florida government to take control of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is in the works, Governor Ron DeSantis says. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said on Tuesday night that DeSantis is expecting a special session next week that would cover the Reedy Creek issue.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
