Director Jafar Panahi on Hunger Strike Protest of ‘Illegal and Inhumane’ Imprisonment in Iran
Iranian director Jafar Panahi, whose film “No Bears,” opened in the U.S. in December, has begun a hunger strike to protest to protest his continued detention at the notoriously harsh Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran, despite an Iranian Supreme Court ruling that overturned his conviction in January. His...
‘The Cell’ Director Tarsem Singh Returns With First Indian Movie ‘Dear Jassi’
“The Cell” director Tarsem Singh is making his global comeback with his first Indian film, “Dear Jassi,” based on a true story with plot details being kept under wraps. Singh made his name with visually dazzling fantasy films like “The Cell,” “Immortals” and “Mirror, Mirror” but has...
Holocaust Docuseries ‘The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes’ Acquired by Prime Video
Amazon’s Prime Video has acquired the Holocaust-centered docuseries “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes.” It is now exclusively available to stream in the U.S. The three-part docuseries presented by MGM Television and SIPUR in association with Kan11, Toluca Pictures, and Alice communications, brings to light...
Hollywood’s History of On-Set Safety Gives Clues to ‘Rust’ Trial Outcome
Does the 1987 ‘Twilight Zone’ accident trial give indications of whether Alec Baldwin’s career can recover?. Since the days of silent pictures, the American film industry has grappled with on-set accidents and tragedies. Among the earliest was in 1914, when director Owen Carter and actress Grace McHugh drowned while shooting a sequence of a bandit’s daughter crossing the Rio Grande (in this case, the Arkansas River in Cañon City, Colorado, was subbing for the real thing) for the silent feature “Across the Border.” On-set deaths have shadowed the movies ever since, from the accidental shooting of Brandon Lee on “The Crow” set in 1993 to the 2014 death of “Midnight Rider” assistant camerawoman Sarah Jones on a Georgia train trestle.
