Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Maine regulators allow wind, utility project to move forward
PORTLAND, Mane (AP) — Maine utility regulators on Tuesday gave final approval to a wind power project that would provide enough electricity for 900,000 homes in New England along with construction of a new transmission corridor in northern Maine to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The...
wabi.tv
Public hearing on sports betting in Maine Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is a public hearing on sports wagering in Maine Tuesday morning. The Maine Gambling Control Unit will host the meeting at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta starting at 9am. There is a virtual option as well. However, those wishing to speak that are there in...
wabi.tv
5 Maine high school football players among dozens of Maine Football commits
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Signing Day and the Maine Black Bear family is growing. Over two dozen football players across the country have committed to Orono and five of them are from the state of Maine. Maine’s head coach Jordan Stevens was once a local high school...
NECN
Maine Governor Says First Round of $450 Relief Checks Are in the Mail
Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments to Maine residents are in the mail. The Legislature approved the relief checks as part of an assistance package last month. The package calls for nearly $400 million to be used to provide $450 payments...
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
mainepublic.org
A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
wabi.tv
Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
wabi.tv
First round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are on the way to eligible taxpayers. Maine Revenue Services is mailing the first 5,000 relief checks Monday. The payments are expected to arrive in mailboxes later this week. Maine Revenue Services will issue...
wabi.tv
Lottery for 2023 moose permits in Maine is now open
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The application process for the 2023 Maine moose permit lottery is now open. Applications will only be accepted online. When you apply, you will need to pick which areas of the state you would be willing to hunt, your preferred hunting season, whether you would accept a permit to kill an antlerless moose and who your sub-permittee would be.
wabi.tv
Maine gas prices on the rise
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are on the rise across the country and in Maine. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Maine Tuesday morning was $3.50. That’s about seven cents higher than a week ago and 10 cents higher than a month ago....
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
thepenobscottimes.com
An emergency medical services crisis across Maine
“EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it, and changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist.”. That’s the conclusion of the final report from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Emergency...
Fill The Tanks & Get Your Mittens Out, Maine is About to Get DANGEROUSLY Cold
Remember a few weeks ago when there was no snow on the ground and temperatures were so mild that people couldn't even go out and ice fish because most of the central Maine lakes and ponds were still (at least somewhat) open? Yeah, us too. That was a good time.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
newscentermaine.com
2022 marked record number of overdose deaths in Maine
According to mainedrugdata.org, 649 people died of an overdose between January and November. In 2021, the total number of overdose fatalities for the year was 631.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
mainepublic.org
Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather
The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Comments / 1