Hemphill, TX

KLTV

Nacogdoches rededicates trees for those lost during Columbia disaster

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Like many other tragedies that hit our nation, everybody can remember where they where they were when the space shuttle Columbia ended in disaster. “We were about to go into a basketball game and my son and my wife and I watched the sky here in horror as we watched the shuttle explode and streak across the sky,” Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize said.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Whiskey Riff

Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera

Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Lufkin, Nacogdoches student-athletes sign on for next level

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five Nacogdoches student-athletes and three Lufkin student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play college sports. Hayden Blake, track, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. Isaac Jones, football, SFA. Ryan Larson, football, Northwestern State. D’Marea Weaver, football, Sam Houston. Three Lufkin student-athletes also signed letters...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Constables Arrest Suspect for Forgery Involving Prescriptions

January 31, 2023 - Constable Josh Tipton reports the arrest of Jamon M. Lee, 40, of Houston for forgery, felony 3, following his arrest after allegedly presenting false prescriptions at Bussey Drug in Timpson. According to Constable Tipton, individuals from Houston called in prescriptions from a doctor’s office in Nacogdoches...
TIMPSON, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
LUFKIN, TX
KPLC TV

Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

