KLTV
Nacogdoches rededicates trees for those lost during Columbia disaster
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Like many other tragedies that hit our nation, everybody can remember where they where they were when the space shuttle Columbia ended in disaster. “We were about to go into a basketball game and my son and my wife and I watched the sky here in horror as we watched the shuttle explode and streak across the sky,” Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize said.
KLTV
20 years ago today: How an East Texas community and NASA came together as one
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -After the Columbia broke apart over East Texas, the community of Hemphill and other surrounding areas came together to help in the search and recovery efforts, and feed and house thousands of people in this time of need. As the Columbia was reentering earth over deep East...
KLTV
East Texas schools participate in Shuttle Columbia Memorial robotics competition
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Several East Texas schools gathered at Hemphill today to participate in a robotic competition that’s like no other. As part of the 20th annual remembrance of the space shuttle Columbia, students got a chance to work with real engineers from NASA and Boeing. The Patricia...
Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera
Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
KLTV
SFA Board of Regents approves changes to salaries, meal plans, housing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents met Monday and approved a mid-year salary increase for employees of the university, an increase to non-resident fees and an increase to university meal plans and housing. The board approved the use of $3.5 million for a six percent increase to...
VIDEO: Shelby County officials asking for public help in identifying alleged burglars
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a burglary. According to Shelby County officials, the crime took place on Jan. 29 at James Grocery at approximately 3:30 a.m. and officials are asking for people who reside in that area to check […]
KLTV
Lufkin, Nacogdoches student-athletes sign on for next level
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five Nacogdoches student-athletes and three Lufkin student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play college sports. Hayden Blake, track, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. Isaac Jones, football, SFA. Ryan Larson, football, Northwestern State. D’Marea Weaver, football, Sam Houston. Three Lufkin student-athletes also signed letters...
Lufkin man who killed mother, stabbed officer found not guilty by reason of insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021. According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of […]
scttx.com
Constables Arrest Suspect for Forgery Involving Prescriptions
January 31, 2023 - Constable Josh Tipton reports the arrest of Jamon M. Lee, 40, of Houston for forgery, felony 3, following his arrest after allegedly presenting false prescriptions at Bussey Drug in Timpson. According to Constable Tipton, individuals from Houston called in prescriptions from a doctor’s office in Nacogdoches...
KLTV
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
